The Dodgers Are No Longer the Team to Beat in MLB

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Shohei Ohtani #17 and Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers during the National Anthem before the game against the Detroit Tigers on Opening Day at Dodger Stadium on March 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Veneer

The Dodgers have held one of, if not the best records in baseball throughout the season. In spite of their various injuries and down seasons, the Dodgers have largely held their own.

However, it is not that the Dodgers have necessarily been bad – it’s that they need to be the best to compete. They have a great roster, and are certainly still contenders, but they could be much better.

As of today, the Dodgers lead MLB in comeback victories with 35. With 59 total wins on the year, that means they have trailed in 59% of their wins and 76% of their games overall.

One could say that this just means the Dodgers have performed well in the clutch. Really, this means it becomes much more incumbent on the offense to ensure the team stays ahead.

This has largely worked out for the Dodgers this year. Their 116 wRC+ is tied with the Chicago Cubs for second-best in MLB this year behind the New York Yankees. They narrowly have the second-most home runs and RBIs in MLB as well.

Their pitching, on the other hand, has not fared so well. They possess the 23rd best ERA since the start of the year, and rank 23rd and 24th in HR/9 and BB/9 as well.