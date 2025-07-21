The Detroit Tigers Are in a Tough Spot at This Year’s Deadline

The trade deadline is everyone’s favorite hypothetical part of the season. Discussing the ways your team can improve and the players your team will acquire is always interesting. However, this year’s deadline might not bring the fireworks you might expect, especially for the Detroit Tigers.

Although the Tigers have the most wins in baseball, their weaknesses are starting to show now more than ever. As is the case for most teams, help in the bullpen is a major need. Sure, they have a couple plus arms but not nearly enough to make you comfortable come October.

Luckily, bullpen arms are typically available and usually will not cost an arm and a leg. I have faith that Scott Harris and company can solve that issue, to some degree, but I am more worried about finding a bat.

The offense has not been clicking at the same rate as before and a number of players are trending back towards more reasonable expectations. A few players who helped carry the Tigers to last years post season are crumbling and another bat is a must.