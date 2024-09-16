The Top AL Teams Have Been Coasting For Months

And Noel, along with Ramirez and Naylor are the only two Guardians hitters with at least 100 plate appearances with a wRC+ above average (100).

This decline in offense, and ultimately their coasting as a team in the second half, can largely be pointed to the declines each on of their offensive all-stars in 2024 have faced.

Steven Kwan has been terrible in the second half. After posting a 3.2 fWAR, a 176 wRC+, a .368 AVG and a .961 OPS, he was statistically Cleveland’s best hitter. But he’s followed that up with a very disappointing 0.6 fWAR, a 94 point plummet to a 82 wRC+, a .620 OPS and a .219 AVG since July 1.

And one of the biggest overachievers of 2024 in the first half, David Fry, looks extremely far off the performance that made him an all-star in the first place. After posting a 1.9 fWAR and 166 wRC+ in the opening three months of the season, he’s only managed an -0.2 fWAR and an 81 wRC+ since. And after hitting .310 with a .945 OPS, he’s only managed to hit .205 while posting a .638 OPS in the second half.

And while they still remain above average hitters, Ramirez following up a first half 145 wRC+ with a 117 wRC+ and Naylor following up a 125 wRC+ with a 111 wRC+ has not helped mitigate the downfall of the Guardians lineup.

So What Does This Mean Down The Stretch?

Despite their coasting the last three months, these three teams are likely still the frontrunners for the two byes to the ALDS but they need to lock in and lock in fast.