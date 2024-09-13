The Martian Has Landed; Can He Help Boost the Yankees to a World Series Title?

As the postseason approaches, most teams aim to build momentum and reload their rosters with fresh energized players. The Yankees, on the other hand, chose a much more laid-back approach when it came to calling up their top prospect.

When rosters expanded on September 1, the Yankees did not promote outfielder Jasson Domínguez. The questionable decision generated anger and confusion across the entire fanbase.

The front office backed the decision by explaining that they wanted Domínguez to continue to get everyday at-bats in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, while the MLB club would ride with offseason acquisition Alex Verdugo.

Now, following Domínguez’s later-then-expected call-up on September 9, only time will tell if the Yankees played their cards right.