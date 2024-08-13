Top Five Bullpens Ready-Made for the Playoffs

With the MLB All-Star break and the trade deadline behind us, it’s the time when the focus of Major League Baseball turns toward the postseason race.

Every team has set its direction for the rest of the season: The sellers have received their returns for the future by dealing their valuable names, and the contenders have made their improvements to their roster and acquired said valuable names in hopes of securing a postseason berth.

Now all that’s left is to play the games.

One of the most impactful areas of a roster come postseason time is the bullpen. In recent years, managers have looked to their relievers more and more to ensure all crucial postseason innings are covered.