Gleyber Torres Is Still Chasing the 2019 Version of Himself

Things are looking up for Gleyber Torres at the moment. The New York Yankees‘ second baseman is holding down the leadoff spot for the current best team in the American League, with the postseason just weeks away.

He has really upped his game in the month of September in particular, hitting .340 with an .844 OPS. In fact, he’s been arguably the Yankees’ best hitter this month, posting a team-leading 0.4 fWAR and 142 wRC+.

But while Torres has stepped up, it’s important to remember where he’s stepped up from. His first half of the 2024 campaign was very disappointing, as he hit to the tune of a .226 AVG, .652 OPS and an 86 wRC+.

A tale of two halves in 2024 is just the newest chapter in the story of the inconsistent career of Gleyber Torres. He has spent the past five years chasing the form he showed in 2019 when he posted a career-high 125 wRC+ while also putting up a career-best .871 OPS and .278 AVG.