The Red Sox Aren’t Getting the Best of Alex Bregman at Second Base

Even at the $40 million AAV the Red Sox signed him to, you won’t find very many people who truly believe this contract isn’t going to end up being a great one for Boston. The one wrinkle in this deal is where the Red Sox plan on deploying him defensively. The two-time All-Star may be coming off of a season in which he won his first Gold Glove Award at third base, but Boston’s got something else in mind for him in 2025.

A Closer Look at the Red Sox Confusing Infield Alignment

As has been reported by multiple outlets, it sounds like the plan is for the Red Sox to play Bregman at second base on a full-time basis. This will move the career third baseman off of his primary position by trade in favor of Rafael Devers, who is widely known as one of baseball’s worst defenders at the position.

The reasoning behind this configuration is clearly with offense in mind. An infield consisting of Devers-Story-Bregman-Casas is the one that provides the most firepower on offense, regardless of how they perform on defense.

Plus, Masataka Yoshida is going to be the team’s everyday designated hitter, so moving Devers to DH would leave Yoshida and his bat without a spot to play. Perhaps this defense is what Boston rolls with until they find a trade partner for Yoshida.

Up until the signing of Bregman, there was no real internal competition for Devers at third base. The plan was to play him at his position simply because he’s a superstar and because it’s where he wants to play. Now that Bregman has been brought into the fold, there’s added pressure on Devers to up to his game defensively. Unfortunately for him, that’s no easy ask.

Rafael Devers at Third Base

For years now, Devers has been known as one of the worst defensive third basemen in the league. He’s obviously made up for that with a bat rivaled by few, but there’s no denying that the defensive play by him has been subpar.