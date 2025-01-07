Should the Boston Red Sox Move Rafael Devers Off Third?

While Bregman was reportedly the primary target earlier in the offseason, recent reporting suggests that Boston has shifted its priorities to acquiring Arenado.

However, there is a lot that has to fall into place for Arenado to call Fenway Park home in 2024 and beyond. There’s a matter of the money that he is owed, but also a logjam that his addition would create with Triston Casas and Mataka Yoshida both blocking Devers from moving to either first base or DH full-time.

The Red Sox could always move Arenado over to second base, but that would be taking away his greatest attribute, his defense at the hot corner.

So what might the Red Sox infield look like if Bregman or Arenado were to join Devers in the lineup? Let’s take a look at some of the possibilities.

Bregman heads to Boston

Arguably the most coveted infielder on the free agent market this winter, the 30-year-old Bregman won the Gold Glove at third base last season with the Houston Astros. Add to that a .260/.315/.453 slash line and his third consecutive season with 23 or more home runs and it’s easy to see why Bregman would fit in well in Boston (or any other lineup, for that matter).

While the statistics make Bregman an easy fit for any team, his projected cost does not. Estimates have Bregman earning in the neighborhood of $200 million over a six or seven-year deal, meaning he would join Devers and Trevor Story (as the roster stands right now) as Red Sox who will make $22 million or more next season.