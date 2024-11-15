Is Jordan Walker the Cardinals’ Answer at First Base?

After a somewhat weird rookie year, Walker was a shell of himself in 2024. In Triple-A Memphis Walker could not find his power stroke and did not resemble the top prospect fans once were sold on.

Skipping Triple-A, facing Major League pitching at 21, changing positions, and getting demoted. Not exactly the easiest path for a player to go through and still find success. I’m sure the toll of *gestures to everything* did not help the mental side of Walker’s game. However, a late season swing change helped him finish on a high note.

Equipped with a new swing, Walker slashed .253/.286/.494 with five home runs in September. The strikeouts were still high, but you could see Walker impacting the baseball at a higher rate with more ease. Of his 15 hardest hit balls in 2024, 11 came in September. All of his home runs happened in September as well. A positive sign, confidence builder, and reason to have hope for 2025.

Could the Cardinals Move Jordan Walker to First Base?

The Cardinals have been pretty good at finding first basemen and their latest cornerstone, Paul Goldschmidt, is moving on leaving a void at first. While other players, such as Alec Burleson, could also move, I think it’s the perfect opportunity for Walker.

I’m glad the Cardinals were willing to try Walker in the outfield, but it has not been pretty. Sure, time on task could help him improve his routes and feel, but you have the perfect opportunity to make a change that could set Walker up for the rest of his career. Why not go ahead and move him to first, an easier position to pick up, and allow more of his focus to be on hitting?

Walker was not drafted because of his defense. He wasn’t moved off third because he would be a gold glover somewhere else. All of these decisions were based off his offensive ability and projection. With the first two seasons not going as planned, the Cardinals need to simplify the asks and let him play.