Breaking Down the Marlins Massive Haul for Closer Tanner Scott

Just Baseball’s MiLB Pitcher of the Year in 2023 broke out in a massive way during his first professional season last year. Snelling’s athleticism is evident from watching him pitching and his advanced command allowed him to breeze through the lower levels.

Last year, he finished with a 1.82 ERA and 118 strikeouts across 103.2 innings as he made it all the way to Double-A at just 19 years old. This launched him into the top 50 prospects in baseball tier as he entered the year with some of the most prospect steam in baseball.

Robby Snelling



5 IP, 0 ER, 9 Ks, 3 BB, 0 H



Beast pic.twitter.com/oQUkiCVtyh — Giannis Auntiegotapoodle (@TooMuchMortons_) August 31, 2023

Snelling’s fastball and breaking ball combination was essentially all he needed to dominate lower level hitters as his heater features plenty of ride and he’s able to locate it all over the zone. His hybrid style slider has tons of break and he found success using it all over the lower half of the zone.

Without necessarily elite stuff and average velocity, Snelling’s command was the biggest key to his success last year. He walked just 34 batters in 22 starts while maintaining extremely high whiff rates, especially on the slider.

Unfortunately, his second season has not been kind to him as he’s struggled to keep up those results in Double-A. Through 16 starts, Snelling has a 6.01 ERA and has already walked 33 batters, just one less than he did all of last season. He also has just 67 strikeouts compared to his staggering numbers from last year.

Robby Snelling is handing out K's at Double-A.



MLB's No. 27 prospect (@Padres) fans seven batters in six innings for @missionsmilb. pic.twitter.com/B9MSPgouay — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 18, 2024

With that established, let’s remember that Snelling is just two years removed from high school already pitching at one of the hardest levels of the minors. The numbers are not pretty, but his talent is immense and he has so much time on his upside to adjust and trend toward a huge 2025.