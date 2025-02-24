Top 10 Pittsburgh Pirates Storylines To Follow this Spring

While the Pirates may not be the most glamorous squad on the surface, they still look like one of the main teams to watch this year. If all goes right, they could be a few big seasons away from breaking into the postseason as a Wild Card-level team.

Without further ado, let’s dive into the top 10 storylines to watch this spring in Bradenton.

Will Henry Davis Turn Things Around?

In December, I wrote a piece on the catching battle that’s going to take place during this year’s spring training. In that story, I said that I expected Joey Bart to become the team’s top catcher, with the battle for the backup spot coming down to Henry Davis and Endy Rodriguez.

While I was critical of Davis’ offensive showing to this point in his career, there is still a very real possibility that Davis finally lives up to his status as a former first-overall pick.

During last year’s spring training games, Davis performed amazingly at the plate. The argument could be made that it was his best offensive showing since 2022, when he flew threw the minors, posting a 136 wRC+. Last spring, Davis hit four homers in just 16 games while posting an OPS above 1.000.

After that spring showing though, Davis went on to spend a lot of time on the injured list, while posting a wRC+ of just 30 during his time in the big leagues, which was incredibly disappointing.