Oneil Cruz is the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Greatest Enigma

Cruz’s Early Offensive Successes

As I previously mentioned, the 2025 season has already showcased some tremendous successes for Cruz. Although it’s a sample size of just 12 games, his production has been one of the few bright spots for a Pirates offense that currently boasts a team wRC+ of just 70.

Through this span, Cruz has slashed .211/.360/.395 with two homers, a 104 wRC+, and an astounding walk rate of 18%. Although it’s an incredibly small sample size, Cruz is showing a revitalized version of his game offensively, one that better suits both him and the Pirates as a whole.

For starters, I don’t think his improvements in his eye are due to a small sample size, as Cruz appears to be displaying a far more passive version of himself than what we’ve seen previously. One place this shines through is in his chase rate, which has improved by 1.9%, a noticeable change when looking at his numbers.

Granted, a 10.5% increase in his walk rate is likely unsustainable, but this passiveness is really encouraging. Not only has his chase rate improved, but his strikeout rate and whiff rate have seen massive improvements. He’s seen an improvement of around 9% in both of these areas, which is going to be a huge factor in Cruz growing as a big-leaguer.

While he’s swinging less overall, he’s still doing damage when it matters as well. Cruz’s swing percentage declined by 7%, while his zone contact rate improved by over 10%.

Cruz has done all of this and more while still maintaining his elite batted ball metrics, which complete him as a hitter. For example, his launch angle sweet spot percentage currently sits at nearly 54%, a very impressive mark. His exit velocities and barrels have dipped slightly, but he has still been fairly elite in both areas.