Konnor Griffin Is Dominating This Spring – How High Is the 18-Year-Old’s Ceiling?

After building up a tremendous group of young pitchers in their farm system, the Pittsburgh Pirates entered the 2024 MLB Draft with an obvious goal in mind: Get these young arms some offensive help.

Aside from their power-hitting second baseman Termarr Johnson, the club only had two other bats inside Just Baseball’s top 15 Pirates prospects heading into 2024, which was a very concerning sign. For a team with such good pitching prospects, having almost no bats to support them is troublesome.

Luckily for the Pirates, they had the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 MLB draft with top offensive prospects surrounding their selection. Many thought the Pirates would end up taking a college-level prospect with hopes to fast-track some offensive help to the big leagues.

However, Pittsburgh opted to go the prep route by selecting Konnor Griffin, an incredibly talented outfielder and shortstop. This was a little surprising in the moment, but the Pirates clearly liked the build Griffin came with, paying him $6.53 million.