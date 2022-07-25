MLB Best Bets, Predictions, Odds, Reds vs. Marlins, Pirates vs. Cubs for July 25, 2022.

We head to Cincinnati for the first game of a three-game set. The Marlins are coming off an extra-innings win against the Pirates in Pittsburgh, while the Reds are coming off a 6-3 win against the Cardinals. The Reds took two of three from the Cardinals at home, as did the Marlins over the Pirates. Today, we have a solid starting pitching matchup of young left-handers, but I believe one has the advantage.

Nick Lodolo is much better than his numbers would indicate. His 4.39 xERA would tell us that, but his pedigree as one of the best pitching prospects in baseball would say the same. He’s extremely talented but has been the bearer of some bad luck to start his career. He has electric stuff, and he’ll face the worst offense in baseball against left-handed pitching that is still missing its stars in Jazz Chisholm and Jorge Soler.

Jose Quintana just shut out this Marlins offense and now ranks 30th out of 30 teams in OPS at .599. Lodolo has only thrown 26 innings so far, but the best innings have been at home, rocking a 4.19 ERA at home compared to a 10.29 ERA on the road. He’s also faced some tough competition to start the year. He’s faced the Cardinals twice, the Rays, Mets, Padres, and Guardians. That’s a tough test for a young pitcher, and now he’ll get his easiest matchup to date.

Opposing Lodolo will be Trevor Rogers, who’s also had bad luck starting the year. We should see Rogers trend in the right direction, but the Reds have had plenty of success this year against lefties. Over the entire season, they rank 20th in baseball against lefties, but the OPS is 100 points higher than the Marlins. Rogers has been much better on the road this year, but Great American Ballpark is an extreme hitters park, and Rogers’ home run problem could come back to bite him in this game.

Both bullpens are not very good, but the Marlins have had much more work over the past couple of days. They’ve thrown 15 innings the past three days and I just saw them blow it to the Pirates. They ended up winning the game, but there is nobody in that bullpen I trust at the moment. The Reds opened as -115 favorites and the line has moved to -130 despite an even amount of money on both sides. I’ll continue to fade this Marlins offense until they prove they can hit a left-handed pitcher.

The Pick: Cincinnati Reds ML (-130)

1.3 Units to Win 1 Unit

