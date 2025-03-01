Is This a Make-or-Break Year for MJ Melendez?

MJ Melendez went from a mid-tier prospect in the Kansas City Royals‘ system to a top 50 prospect in all of baseball over the span of about 10 months. Justifiably so, as the catcher launched 41 home runs across two levels in only 124 games back in 2021.

The excitement around Melendez and Bobby Witt Jr. gave Royals fans an idea of what the foundation could look like moving forward. An elite, all-around shortstop paired with a power bat behind the plate had the makings of a great duo for years to come.

While one blossomed into what was promised, the other faces the most important season of his career.

Since 2021, we have learned a lot about Melendez. We now know that his development behind the plate stalled, and the move to a corner outfield position has not gone as planned. His value has always been driven by an ability to hit, which is another area that has underwhelmed.