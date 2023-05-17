Royals’ Catching Tandem Is Their One Strength

Any idea which team has gotten the most offensive production from their catchers this season?

Okay, maybe you can guess where this is going, given the title of the article and the big picture of Salvador Perez at the top, but it’s a fun bit of trivia nonetheless. In 189 PA, Kansas City Royals catchers have combined for 32 weighed runs created (per FanGraphs), more than any other team’s backstops. They also rank first with 12 home runs, 23 extra-base hits, and an .894 OPS. That OPS would rank 11th among qualified AL hitters, just between Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Masataka Yoshida. Seven weeks into the season, Kansas City catchers are casually crushing the baseball at an All-Star level.

Even more surprising, the Royals are doing this without help from MJ Melendez, their 24-year-old “catcher of the future.” The catcher-turned-outfielder has a .671 OPS and 83 wRC+ this season, with four home runs in 39 games. He’s been even worse in the ten games he’s played behind the dish, with a .558 OPS and 49 wRC+ in 34 PA.

Instead, the catchers leading the Royals’ offense are a resurgent Salvador Perez and a red-hot Freddy Fermin. Perez, of course, is a twelve-year MLB veteran, a seven-time All-Star, a World Series champion, and the newly appointed captain of the Royals. It’s not too much of a surprise that he’s having another great season. Fermin, on the other hand, is the polar opposite. He’s a 28-year-old career minor leaguer, and his success (even in a small sample size) has been quite the surprise indeed.