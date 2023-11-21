Grading the Arizona Diamondbacks New-Look Uniform Designs

Fresh off a run to the 2023 World Series, the Arizona Diamondbacks have announced themselves as one of the young teams to watch in baseball right now. When you do watch them next year however, things are going to look a bit different.

The news dropped on Friday that the D-backs will be changing up their look next season with a refreshed take on their jerseys.

Their new uniforms are, the Arizona Diamondbacks explained, “retro meets modern.”

Well, yes and no. Unfortunately, the D-backs opted against bringing back their classic purple-and-teal retros, but these four uniforms mark a step in the right direction.