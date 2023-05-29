Ranking All Four Current Angels Uniforms From Worst to Best

Regardless of whether it ever translates to postseason success, the current era of Los Angeles Angels baseball will be studied as long as baseball is played.

Three-time AL MVP Mike Trout is one of the most complete players in MLB history. And DH/RHP Shohei Ohtani is probably the most unique star baseball has ever had.

And whenever both are being inducted into the Hall of Fame, highlight reels will be played with them wearing one of the four current jerseys that the Angels have in rotation. With that in mind, here’s a ranking of the four Angels uniforms, from worst to best:

No. 4: Red Alternate Uniforms

Anthony Rendon with a lefty homer!!



This game is MADNESS. pic.twitter.com/MXW56xuKgs — MLB (@MLB) May 11, 2022

As the Cleveland Guardians, Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks can attest to, most red tops end up being, well, not great. We would argue that the Angels have one of the better red tops in baseball, even if it’s the worst of their four current uniforms. These red tops are worn as an alternate both at home (with white pants) and on the road (with gray pants).