Ranking All Five Current Brewers Uniforms From Worst to Best

No. 5: City Connect Uniforms

There's nothing like Summer in the 414.



Introducing the Brewers City Connect uniforms. 😎 pic.twitter.com/QtcphGEwSG — MLB (@MLB) June 17, 2022

People do actually refer to the Brewers as the “Brew Crew,” but that doesn’t mean they needed to have an alternate uniform to reflect that.

Everything about these uniforms — from the unreadable MKE/414 cap to the charcoal grill on the right sleeve — feels like something you would see in an adult baseball league that didn’t have the rights to wear the Brewers’ actual licensed uniforms. The only nice thing we can say about these is that the Brewers and Nike resisted the urge to give them matching powder blue pants.

Of the 20 City Connect uniforms that have been released thus far, these checked in at No. 13 on Just Baseball’s countdown.

No. 4: Road Alternate Navy Blue Tops

Corbin Burnes was lights out today 🔥



8 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 10 K pic.twitter.com/baVdGgQDBt — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 20, 2023

In theory, the idea of a navy blue uniform with yellow piping and a hat that features yellow as the primary color on the front sounds awful. But in practice, these road alternates for the Brewers actually turned out really well. These would be too much if they were a primary uniform, but they fit well into the rotation as an alternate.

No. 3: Gray Road Uniforms

The Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays have altogether eliminated their gray road uniforms, but it still feels like the primary look away from home for most teams should be gray. The key is to give the rest of the uniform enough color not to look dull, and yellow trim certainly has that effect for the Brewers.

The yellow patch on the left sleeve that features an “M” inside an outline of the state of Wisconsin, a patch that is also featured on the navy blue road alternates, is excellent. Part of us thinks that an all navy blue cap might look better with this look, but the hat that includes bright yellow certainly adds a contrast to the gray uniforms.