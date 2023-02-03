2023 Underrated Players: Up and Coming Pitchers

We’re moving right onto the other side of the ball! After finishing up looking at underrated players on the offensive part of the game, I’m really excited to dive into some pitchers here in part three of this series. In many cases, pitching can often be even more volatile than hitting and many young pitchers can go through huge ups and downs early in their career, before either settling in or falling out of the league soon.

It’s also even more common for talented pitchers to fly under the radar due to fewer daily appearances and the wide range of innings thrown by a given pitcher due to injuries and time spent in the minor leagues. Many of these pitchers that I looked into are names that many fans have never heard of and don’t necessarily have a reason to watch regularly. However, these 10 pitchers showed some very promising stuff last season that bodes well for their futures.

There is certainly a possibility that many of these arms could either revert back to former failures, or regress from their excellent starts to their career. This is just the reality of a sport like baseball but it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t have hope and enjoy young talent for the time being. I could end up being completely wrong about some of these players but I believe they’re all on an upward swing on their path to being quality Major League arms.

Up and Coming Pitchers

Cionel Peréz: Baltimore Orioles RP