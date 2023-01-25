2023 Underrated Players: Up and Coming Hitters

On the other hand, there are always going to be veterans coming off a rough season. The 162-game season is brutal and almost every single MLB player will have a down year at some point in their career. However, a lot of these guys can and will bounce back the following season. So, these players will slot in the “Bounce Back” category, which we will explore in a future article.

This is gonna be the first of the series that will look into hitters and pitchers in each of these two categories. For now, we’ll look at underappreciated young hitters. All of these players, and many others I won’t get to, deserve more recognition. So let’s dive in.

Up and Coming Hitters

Vinnie Pasquintino: Kansas City Royals 1B

The Royals have quietly built a very solid young offensive core of hitters. With Bobby Witt Jr. taking the majority of the attention due to his pedigree as a prospect, Pasquintino flew under the radar during a very strong rookie campaign. The young first baseman just missed 300 plate appearances, after debuting in late June, but showed flashes of being an All-Star caliber hitter.

The 2019 draft pick showcased plenty of pull-side power, as evidenced by his .450 SLG which ranked second to Salvador Perez on the roster. His swing is dynamic and his peripherals show that he may have much more in the tank moving forward. His xSLG and xWOBA were both noticeably higher than his actual numbers and he should continue to progress as a hitter. The poise he showed at the plate in his first season bodes incredibly well for his future outlook.

I see no reason why Pasquitino won’t be the second-most valuable hitter behind Witt Jr. for the Royals this coming season after getting a taste of big-league success last year. He hits the ball incredibly hard and doesn’t swing-and-miss a lot like many other young first basemen. Over the course of a full season, he could easily hit 25 or more home runs with a slugging percentage that approaches the .500 mark. I’m expecting him to break out in a huge way in his first full season.