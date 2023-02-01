The Top 10 Pitches of the 2022 MLB Season

These are the pitches every hitter game-plans for, to no avail. After this article, I promise to stop talking about 2022.

What is run value? It’s a stat to define “the run impact of an event based on the runners on base, outs, ball, and strike count.” It’s a great way to define the impact of a pitch when it comes to run production. A pitcher wants a negative run value on a pitch, because it means that a particular offering prevented a certain amount of runs.

Baseball is a simple game. You will come out on top if you score more runs than your opponent. Run value isn’t everything when evaluating a specific pitch, but in my opinion, it’s the best overarching stat we have to quantify the value of a pitch. There are pitches out there that have more movement or can be thrown at higher speeds, but these are the ten best at limiting run production.

RV/100 is another way to evaluate pitches that weren’t thrown as often as these ten, which you can find on Baseball Savant. Some pitches performed better on a per-100 basis, but these are the ten best by total value.