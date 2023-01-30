2023 Underrated Players: Bounce Back Hitters

This one feels almost too obvious in my eyes. Marte was one of the absolute best hitters in the game in 2019 and was approaching that once again in 2021, but injuries held him out for a large chunk of the season. Marte consistently ranks amongst the league-best in max exit velocity, which shows his ability to just smash baseballs. He was also in the elite tier of offense metrics such as OPS, SLG, and wOBA during both the two seasons mentioned above.

I think it’s safe to say that last season was an outlier for Marte as he failed to reach even close to the levels that he was expected to and put together his worst season since coming to Arizona in 2017. His OPS fell all the way to .728, after sitting all the way up to .909 the year prior and his batting average dropped almost 80 points as well. His power dropped off a cliff as well as he played 47 more games in 2022 but managed to hit two fewer home runs than in 2021. He was essentially worse in every single way.

One encouraging sign for Marte was that even with his bat struggling to produce like he used to, his plate discipline actually improved. This was a counter-adjustment to some degree as he knew that he needed to find a way to get on base when he wasn’t hitting effectively. His walk and strikeout rates ranked near the 70th percentile of the league and marked the best walk rate of his career during a mostly healthy season. This improved approach will only help Marte if he can turn things around with his bat.

One factor that will help Marte is the talent around him. The Diamondbacks lineup is in a better position than it has been in a while, with copious young talent entering the lineup and continuing to develop. Marte doesn’t have to carry the load the way he did in past seasons and this should help him get back to the elite hitter he’s shown he can be. His 2019 may have been his absolute peak, but I expect production similar to his 2021 season this upcoming year for an Arizona team that could turn some heads.

Michael Conforto: San Francisco Giants OF

This is a pretty unique case of a bounce-back player as there’s technically no season to bounce back from because Conforto didn’t play last season. He spent the season recovering from shoulder surgery and opted to not try and make a comeback for someone later in the year. He remained a free agent all season and entered this winter’s free agency as one of the biggest question marks on the market. He ended up earning a $36 million dollar deal from the Giants and will look to get back to his former status as a high-end outfielder.