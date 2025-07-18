2025 MLB Draft: Best Value Picks

You had a feeling that the Detroit Tigers were going to pop some prep prospect late in the draft, and they did so with the 339th pick as they took RHP River Hamilton.

Hamilton was a strong value play for the Tigers, betting on projection and upside. The lanky right-hander has a fastball with elite carry and ride, already sitting low-90s with plenty of room to grow.

His athletic, loose delivery and developing offspeed pitches give him a high ceiling, especially if the command continues to sharpen. With Hamilton now committed to LSU, Detroit will have to be aggressive to sign him, but the potential payoff makes him a smart risk.

SS Tyson Moran, F.E. Madill (ON) – Kansas City Royals

Pick: 398, Just Baseball Rank: 123

The Royals went through an entire slew of money-saver picks before snagging Canadian shortstop Tyson Moran with the 398th pick. Moran was a guy who was in our top 125 and for good reason.

Moran played himself into being one of the top Canadian prospects after having a strong spring. The bat-to-ball skills are elite, and he has an excellent approach at the plate with a frame that has considerable projection remaining.

It was a prep-heavy class for the Royals, but they have to be happy to land Moran this late into the draft.

RHP Sam Horn, Missouri – Los Angeles Dodgers

Pick: 525, Just Baseball Rank: 108

It always feels like the Dodgers are going to Dodger! Insane that at pick 525 they get a near top 100 prospect in the draft in RHP Sam Horn.

Despite the injury history, Sam Horn was a savvy value pick by the Dodgers. He’s a big-time athlete with explosive stuff, including a fastball that’s touched 99 and a sweeping slider that flashes plus.

His extension numbers are elite, giving his pitches even more perceived velocity. If he can stay healthy, Horn has the upside of a high-octane arm who could move quickly in a pro system, making this a worthwhile gamble for Los Angeles.