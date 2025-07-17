Best MLB Draft Classes by Team: Who Came Out on Top?

Chicago White Sox

ATLANTA, GA – JULY 13: A detail shot of the custom bat being engraved for Billy Carlson the 10th pick on the 2025 draft by the Chicago White Sox during the 2025 MLB Draft presented by Nike at Coca-Cola Roxy on Sunday, July 13, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Prior to this year’s draft, the White Sox found themselves fully at the mercy of the teams above them. Their first pick was 10th overall, meaning that the chaos ahead of them would be in charge of which player they could land early in the draft. This worked out in their favor, as shortstop Billy Carlson fell right into their laps.

Carlson, another member of Corona High School’s loaded roster, was projected as one of the best prep players available in the first round. Carlson was often given some unreal grades on his power tool and with his glove, with the main concern surrounding his hit tool.

In fact, Carlson’s glove was so good that scouts often slapped a 70 grade on his defense, labeling him as one of the more advanced shortstops in the class. Despite the concerns surrounding his hit tool, his bat could develop into one of the best in the minors, making this a great grab for the White Sox.

With the 10th pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, the Chicago White Sox select SS Billy Carlson! pic.twitter.com/v7RhkQg7KC — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 13, 2025

Since they took Carlson a little over slot, they proceeded to get crafty with the rest of their class, and it worked. They landed Jaden Fauske with their second pick, a prep outfielder with incredible barrel control and some solid power potential. For an under-slot pick, this was one of the best routes they could’ve taken. Fauske was an LSU commit but will likely forego his commitment to sign with the Sox.

Their next four picks were really solid, as they selected shortstop Kyle Lodise, catcher Landon Hodge, right-hander Gabe Davis, and shortstop Colby Shelton. This four-pick run was one of my favorites on draft day, with Lodise, Hodge, and Shelton all projecting as plus bats and Davis being an intriguing college arm.

Hodge and Lodise share one thing in common: they both have a pretty good feel for the barrel. This adds to the number of players in this class who share a similar skill set, as they pair with Carlson and Fauske in this area. Lodise and Hodge will both use the whole field to their advantage, driving the ball consistently.