The Early Winners and Losers of the MLB Offseason So Far

That may sound like a bold statement, but with the direction of some of the other squads in the division (more about that in a moment), Kansas City may not just be positioning itself to swap veterans at the trade deadline. The Royals could indeed be looking at making a major jump in the standings in 2024.

Atlanta Braves

Trading for Jarred Kelenic could be one of the most underrated moves of the offseason so far, and the Braves have certainly been busy on the trade wires, mixing and matching with the Royals, Seattle Mariners and Chicago White Sox.

Those moves have given the Braves additional options in the outfield (Kelenic) and bullpen (Aaron Bummer). Add that with the signings of Pierce Johnson and Reynaldo Lopez and the Braves have made some necessary moves this offseason to put them back in contention for a deep postseason run (and perhaps even exorcize the ghosts from Philadelphia postseasons past).

There will likely still be more moves coming in Atlanta, but they have certainly laid a successful foundation early in the offseason.

Losers

San Diego Padres

It has been a tough offseason in San Diego, including the death of beloved owner Peter Seidler, who wanted so desperately to bring a World Series title to his city. However, in terms of the roster, the Padres seem to have taken a step backwards so far this offseason, sending Juan Soto to the New York Yankees in a trade and missing out on top free agent target Jung Hoo Lee, who the Padres envisioned taking over in center field after trading off Trent Grisham in the Soto deal.

The Padres have lost the bulk of their rotation, so there are still plenty of holes that need to be filled in the lineup and on the mound for A.J. Preller. There is certainly still time in the offseason to make that happen, but Padres fans are wondering what direction the franchise will head after a disappointing 2023 despite a star-studded roster and a frustrating start to the winter.