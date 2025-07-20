Nationals Notebook: Eli Willits Signing Day, Parker, Ferrer, House

WASHINGTON, D.C. — At 39-59, the Washington Nationals have not performed like a team that’s trending towards the end of their rebuilding phase.

As a result of that, the team’s longtime general manager Mike Rizzo and manager Dave Martinez were both relieved of their duties earlier this month. Assistant GM Mike DeBartolo was promoted to interim general manager and bench coach Miguel Cairo was named interim manager.

As an added wrinkle to the decision, the Nats owned the number one overall selection in this year’s MLB Draft just weeks later. With a pivotal day for the future of the franchise upon him quickly, DeBartolo made the call. The Nationals selected high school shortstop Eli Willits with the top pick.

“I just want to accumulate and build as much talent into the organization as we can,” said DeBartolo. “Just get the best players and, you know, if you have to wait a little longer [for a high schooler], if you think the upside is higher with this player and that this is the best player, I think that’s the right thing to do for the organization.”