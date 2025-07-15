Was Eli Willits the Right Choice for the Nationals’ First Pick?

Breaking Down Willits as the First Overall Pick

When attempting to answer the titular question, we first have to take a closer look at Eli Willits’ game and break down what makes him so great. Before the draft, our Tyler Jennings ranked him as the fourth-best prospect in the draft on his top 315, giving him a lot of praise in the process.

Playing in the same high school circuit as the fourth-overall pick, Ethan Holliday, Willits dominated, catching the attention of scouts regularly. He reclassified from the 2026 MLB Draft, making him the youngest player ever selected with the first overall pick.

Despite being just 17 years old on draft day, Willits was one of the toolsiest players in the entire class, not just in the first round. He’s a switch hitter, and a legitimate one at that. This isn’t common, let alone for a 17-year-old prep prospect.

He’s shown the potential to keep switch-hitting in professional baseball, taking fantastic swings from both sides of the plate. He’s short and long through the ball, giving him the ability to drive the ball into the gap regularly. While his pop has room to grow, with his age, we could see this become above-average in no time.

When it comes to his skills in the field, there’s no doubt that Willits will stick at shortstop later down the line. He’s shown elite range and the athleticism needed to play the position long-term, both being valuable qualities. His sheer athletic ability gives him some solid speed, too.

On paper, Willits had a real argument for being the best prep prospect in the entire draft. However, for the Nationals, this was also quite the genius money-saver, and it played out big time. Not only did they land arguably the most talented prep prospect in this year’s class, but this helped them land some big-time names later in the draft.