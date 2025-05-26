Perfect MLB Draft Fits for the AL East

Over the past few seasons, the American League East has had a reputation for being one of the best divisions in the sport, and its draft positions certainly reflect this. However, with how wide open this year’s draft appears to be, none of these teams should have a problem finding talented players with their picks.

The AL East will have just one team picking inside the top 10 selections this year, which is far less than some other divisions. They’ll have three picks inside the top 15, though, which will help bring in even more talented young stars to an already very talented division.

With many of the teams in the AL East having clear needs to address in this year’s draft, there are plenty of interesting pairings we could see come draft day. Without further ado, let’s dive into some of these pairings and what makes them so perfect.

Toronto Blue Jays: Pick #8

Why It Makes Sense

Toronto has put together an elite group of young pitchers in their farm system, and if the draft plays out as we think it could, Kade Anderson would be the perfect arm to add to this future rotation.