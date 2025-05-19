Perfect MLB Draft Fits for the NL Central

So far in the 2025 MLB season, the NL Central has been one of the least competitive divisions in the sport. Out of the five teams in the division, the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs are the only teams that currently hold a record above .500, speaking to the strength of the division.

The 2024 season featured more of the same, with this division’s struggles showing through all season long. However, their struggles set them up for an interesting position in the MLB Draft, with the NL Central teams possessing three of this year’s top five picks.

Due to this, the NL Central division should be arguably the biggest winner of the draft, as plenty of talent will make its way to these teams. Although this is a weaker draft class, there are still many pairings early in the draft that stick out to me as perfect fits for these five teams.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the best case scenarios for these five teams on draft day.