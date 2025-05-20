Perfect MLB Draft Fits for the NL East

He has smooth mechanics from a 6’4” frame, giving him the ability to throw the ball with authority. He’s been seen touching triple digits throughout his high school career, but tends to sit inside the high-90s. He’s also got devastating secondaries, which include a fantastic curveball. If the Nationals are looking for the best arm available who isn’t Jamie Arnold, Seth Hernandez makes a lot of sense.

The other player who jumps out to me as a potential fit here is shortstop Aiva Arquette. Although he may not be an arm, Arquette still comes with one of the most sound skill sets in this year’s draft. He’s flashed solid power potential, alongside a good hit tool and good defense. All of these abilities will support his efforts in professional baseball, making him one of the more MLB-ready players in this class.

The Nationals currently have two very good candidates for the shortstop position in their farm system in Brady House and Seaver King. However, House has shifted to third base during the last few seasons, and King is very versatile in the field. The Nationals could still be looking for their shortstop of the future, and Arquette could be the perfect fit for them.

Miami Marlins: Pick #7

Why It Makes Sense

This season at LSU, left-hander Kade Anderson has taken a massive leap forward, cementing himself as one of the better lefties in this year’s draft. The Marlins have taken pitchers with two of their last three first-round picks, and if they look to do it again, Anderson seems like the best fit.

His main pitch, his fastball, has impressed scouts this year. It’s gotten up to 96 MPH, but it plays up due to its unique shape. It misses barrels at an elite rate and regularly confuses hitters in the box. For these reasons, it’s been his go-to offering.

Anderson also throws a pretty good slider, which has also done a good job at missing barrels in 2025. Playing like a sweeper, the pitch has performed well against left-handed hitters. He’s also been throwing a curveball and a changeup, which both have the potential to play up once in professional baseball.