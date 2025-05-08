Perfect MLB Draft Fits: 4 Player-Team Matches We’d Love To See

Jamie Arnold and the Washington Nationals

Back at the beginning of February, I wrote a story on why I thought Jamie Arnold made perfect sense for the Nationals with the first pick in the draft. Now, in May, I still think this would be one of the better pairings we could see take place.

Arnold currently ranks as our number one prospect in this year’s draft, and he’s shown why he deserves this title all season at FSU. Through 10 starts this season, Arnold has pitched to a 2.29 ERA, striking out 73 batters, walking 19, and recording a WHIP under 1.00 in 55 innings pitched.

He’s been a dominant force as the ace of one of the best college teams in the country, impressing everyone no matter where he pitches. His release point allows for a lot of deception, making him one of the tougher pitchers to face in college baseball.

Over the past few seasons, the Washington Nationals have built one of the most lethal young cores in the sport. One defect of this group is that it consists almost entirely of offensive players. James Wood, Dylan Crews, CJ Abrams, Brady House, and Seaver King are some of these players.

The Nationals do have some pitching coming in: Jarlin Susana, Travis Sykora, and Alex Clemmey. The only problem is that none of these players possesses true ace upside.

Given their lack of a true ace in the farm system, Arnold is the perfect player for the Nationals to select with the number one overall pick. He brings an ace-level upside, as well as the ability to fly through the minor leagues.