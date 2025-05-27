Perfect MLB Draft Fits for the AL West

In 2025, the best possible fit for them in this mold is Oregon State shortstop Aiva Arquette. Arquette has one of the more complete games in the entire draft, flashing elite tools on every side of the baseball. Most notably, he’s flashed some very good pop, which includes some impressive exit velocities alongside 17 homers this season.

Arquette, a Hawaii native, looks like he can easily remain at shortstop as he continues to work up through the minors, which, knowing the Angels, may not be very long at all.

He has really polished his game this year, becoming one of the more well-rounded hitters in this year’s class. If the Angels continue their trend of the last few years, Arquette makes perfect sense here for the club.

Other Potential Fits

The Angels are one of the harder teams to predict in this year’s draft, given their particular style and approach. With the early part of this year’s class being more prep-heavy, we may see them take a high schooler for the first time since 2018. If they go this route, Eli Willits could be a good fit.

Willits is one of the few switch-hitters at the prep level we’ve seen be this good in a while, as he has a legitimate chance to hit from both sides at the next level. He has flown under the radar during the buildup to this year’s draft, as he has a serious chance to be the top high school prospect selected.

Willits has a very good hit tool, as he’s shown the ability to drive the ball with authority to all fields. His power is still a work in progress, but as he continues to grow into his body, this should come along as well. He’s a slick defender at shortstop and has the ability to field balls deep in the gaps.