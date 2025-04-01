College Baseball Week 7 Roundup

College Player and Pitcher of the Week

Top 25 Weekend News and Notes

Midweek Upsets to Note

MLB Draft Spotlight Player

Other Top MLB Draft Performers

College Player and Pitcher of the Week

Player of the Week – OF Will Gasparino, Texas

Pitcher of the Week – RHP JB Middleton, Southern Miss

Top 25 Weekend News and Notes

Virginia gets back on track and takes down #18 Stanford

Is Virginia back? Is Stanford dead?! This series seems to have brought more questions than answers, as the Cavaliers stun the Cardinal and take the series.

It was a much-needed series win for the Cavaliers, who got off to an extremely slow start this year. Between the lack of offense and mediocre pitching, it felt like they couldn’t reach their projected peak.

The Cavaliers’ series win started with a solid 11-8 victory on Thursday, thanks to a solid pitching performance from RHP Jay Woolfolk and the bats waking up.

The first three batters (Aidan Teel, Eric Becker, and Henry Ford) all went 2-for-4 and had RBIs, while their cleanup hitter, Chris Arroyo, went yard. It was nice to see this offense finally wake up.