Best Under-the-Radar College Baseball Pitchers to Know

Every year the media is flooded with the top draft picks, breakout performances, and superstars. But let’s shine some light on the players who aren’t getting the attention they deserve to this point, yet are still putting up gaudy numbers. Here’s a few pitchers in the college baseball space that are not getting nearly enough attention.

Liam O’Brien, RHP, Hawaii

It’s no surprise I included arguably the Bows best arm on this list, who allowed his first run of the season last weekend to UCSB. The Gonzaga transfer has been lights out thus far in his time for the Rainbow Warriors and since jumping from the bullpen to the rotation, has become an anchor for this pitching staff.

Pitching to a 1.07 ERA over seven appearances and four starts, racking up 28 strikeouts over 25 ⅓ innings, holding opposing hitters to a .098 batting average. With a 6-foot-5 frame, O’Brien has a short arm action with velocity in the mid-90’s and a hammer for a breaking ball that has kept great hitters off-balance all season.

O’Brien has been incredible limiting damage allowing just eight hits this season, and only one extra-base hit, reflected in his 0.75 WHIP. Just one of the many quality arms the Rainbow Warriors have rolled out this season.