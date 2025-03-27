Buzzing Bats: Georgia Tech’s Top of the Order Powers Their Rise

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are 21-4 and off to their best start in nearly 15 years. Heading into a massive home series against Clemson this weekend, Tech received their first Top 25 D1 Baseball ranking since 2022.

The Jackets had some success and reached a Regional final last season, but this year’s team feels different… it feels special.

While much credit should go to Matt Taylor, Jason Richman, and the pitching staff, the program has always been defined by its hitters. The entire lineup—which, apart from Kyle Lodise and Parker Brosius, consists entirely of freshmen and sophomores—is one of the nation’s most complete.

Sixth-year corner infielder John “Goose” Giesler is the unquestioned leader of this squad, but it’s the top of the order that makes this group so much different than previous Yellow Jacket teams.