Buzzing Bats: Georgia Tech’s Top of the Order Powers Their Rise
Georgia Tech baseball is off to its best start in over a decade, fueled by a dynamic lineup, electric personalities, and a superstar core leading a potential Omaha run.
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are 21-4 and off to their best start in nearly 15 years. Heading into a massive home series against Clemson this weekend, Tech received their first Top 25 D1 Baseball ranking since 2022.
The Jackets had some success and reached a Regional final last season, but this year’s team feels different… it feels special.
While much credit should go to Matt Taylor, Jason Richman, and the pitching staff, the program has always been defined by its hitters. The entire lineup—which, apart from Kyle Lodise and Parker Brosius, consists entirely of freshmen and sophomores—is one of the nation’s most complete.
Sixth-year corner infielder John “Goose” Giesler is the unquestioned leader of this squad, but it’s the top of the order that makes this group so much different than previous Yellow Jacket teams.
The trio have combined to hit .371 with 36 doubles, a triple, and 19 home runs this season over just 25 games. The lineup leads the nation in doubles, and every starter boasts an on-base percentage over .385.
They’re top 10 nationally in doubles, average, OPS, slugging, hits, runs, and OBP.
One cannot talk about Georgia Tech baseball these days without first talking about their superstar sophomore, Drew Burress. While he may not yet have the best year by his standards, he’s still enjoying an impressive .337/.468/.714 slash line with 21 extra-base hits.
What sets Burress apart from his peers is his work ethic and self-belief. Anyone near the program will gush about Burress’s desire to work hard. The self-confidence is contagious, and when he says he’s going to do something, it’s hard to doubt him.
When he arrived on campus as a freshman, he vowed to graduate from Georgia Tech in three years. He is still on pace to complete that goal, which would make him the first Yellow Jacket baseball player to do so.
After struggling in his first stint in the Cape Cod League over the summer, Burress shined for two weeks playing for Team USA.
The night before he was set to return to the Cape, he told my colleague Micah Beutell that he was planning to hit a home run the next day upon returning to the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox.
Less than 24 hours later, Burress drilled the first pitch he saw over the left field fence for his first Cape League home run.
Multiple people have compared Drew Burress to Derek Jeter in terms of leadership style, explaining that Drew goes about his business every day and, through leading by example, shows the younger players how to handle this game.
“Drew is not as loud or talkative as Lodi,” Schmidt said, “but he knows when to talk to the guys. He’s someone that is a great lead-by-example type. Just watching what he does on a daily basis on and off the field is something I’ve never seen before.”
Schmidt explained that as soon as he committed to Georgia Tech, he was on the phone for about an hour with Burress, just talking, hitting, and getting to know each other.
He stressed that Burress and Lodise, upon returning from their stints in the Cape, were instrumental in his adjustment to Georgia Tech. The trio, along with Carson Kerce, would frequently go hit and do the same preparation work.
Additionally, the two veterans would provide Schmidt with tips and advice that were essential to Kent’s development.
“Both those personalities keep me having fun while still knowing that we have some business to take care of,” Schmidt said of Burress and Lodise. “It’s perfect.”
Kyle Lodise, the cousin of Florida State shortstop Alex Lodise, transferred to Georgia Tech from D-II school Augusta, where he was one of the best lower-division players in the entire country.
Alongside his cousin, Lodise has emerged as an early candidate for the 2025 ACC Player of the Year Award, slashing .380/.500/.800 with 23 extra base hits in just 25 games so far.
The junior from Brunswick, Georgia, is shooting up draft boards, but as good as he’s been, coaches and teammates first mention his energy and vibes.
“Lodise, you definitely know when he’s around,” said Schmidt during a video interview as Kyle tossed cups behind Schmidt’s head in an attempt to distract him. “He’s like a little two-year-old that has ADHD.”
After having the opportunity to interview Lodise in the fall and meet him following a fall ball contest against Jacksonville State, Kyle greeted me loudly and warmly like an old friend when I covered the team in Blacksburg for their opening ACC series against Virginia Tech.
He confirmed that he’d become the team’s ‘Chief Vibes Officer’ and shared a few laughs before departing for pre-game warm-ups.
“Lodi’s personality is insanely contagious,” Schmidt explained. “It forces everybody to have fun and not play so tight. I think playing with him has helped me just go back to enjoying the game like I did in Little League.”
Lodise feels like he’s the perfect complement to Burress, not only in terms of getting on-base ahead of the star center fielder but also in regards to personality.
“There’s times where he’ll come up to me and remind me to lock in during certain moments, and then there’s times where I get to lighten him up a little bit when it’s needed,” said Lodise.
Lodise and Schmidt are roommates and keep each other in good spirits. Alongside Burress, the three frequently hit together and are always quick to make each other laugh. The love between the three teammates is evident even when they’re serious and locked in for the game.
“Those are two of the most complete hitters in the country,” Lodise said of Schmidt and Burress. “Being around those two and working with them each and every day makes it easy to challenge myself and get better.”
Kent Schmidt transferred to Georgia Tech following an outstanding freshman campaign at Georgia Southern.
The sophomore first baseman isn’t quite as gregarious as Lodise, but his personality is made evident by his signature hot dog-style bat and unique walk-up song choice—“Hollaback Girl” by Gwen Stefani.
Schmidt has suffered from several maladies this year, including a ground ball hitting his face that swelled his eye shut before a weekend series against Western Michigan and an illness that kept him from traveling with the team to Notre Dame last weekend.
Those obstacles haven’t stopped the Marietta, Georgia native from having a loud start to the year. Schmidt is slashing .415/.485/.622 to start the season with 11 doubles and a pair of home runs in 21 games.
As much as these three personalities complement each other and play a big factor in team chemistry and leadership, it’s even more important that their skills and approach at the plate complement each other.
“My job is to be the spark plug and table setter for this elite offense,” Lodise explained. “My job is to make it hard for teams to pitch around Drew, Kent, and Alex.”
“He’ll always get on base,” Schmidt said of Lodise. “It’s comfortable where I don’t have to do everything, that’s what makes this lineup so special. It’s not just a one-person show.”
For Burress– who frequently had to put the team on his back as a freshman– having a complete lineup and batting between Lodise and Schmidt has had major benefits.
“It’s been great for me knowing that it’s not all on me,” the star slugger said. “That’s not to even mention the difference in how I am being pitched when coaches are worried about Schmidt and Hernandez behind me.”
Despite the lack of home runs, Schmidt and freshman clean-up hitter Alex Hernandez have done an outstanding job protecting Burress in the middle of the order. Hernadez leads all Division I freshmen with eight home runs and 37 runs batted in.
He is the only player in a major conference with a save and more than seven home runs. He’s also started in six different positions already. When interviewing for this story, Schmidt mentioned that the piece should be about the top four hitters in the lineup, given how Hernandez has excelled,
“This is the most talented team I’ve ever been on,” Schmidt said of the offense. “It’s definitely relaxing being up there with not much pressure, just having fun and going one-on-one at the plate in the moment.”
The 2025 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are not short on personality or vibes. Vahn Lackey, John Giesler, Carson Kerce, and a slew of confident freshmen provide plenty of humor and fun in the locker room.
There’s a swagger and looseness that has eluded Georgia Tech in recent years. Combined with the talent and pitching development, the Jackets just might have what it takes to reach Omaha for the first time since 2006.
“This team as a whole has a unique personality,” said Lodise. “This team really wants to win and put Tech back on top of college baseball.”