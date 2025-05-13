College Baseball News & Notes – Week 13

Bryce Chance also stayed hot, pushing his own streak to 14 games, while Karson Ligon picked up the win on Saturday with five strong innings and seven strikeouts.

On the Ole Miss side, catcher Austin Fawley continued his power surge with home runs in the first two games, giving him 16 on the year.

While the Rebels showed flashes, especially with another quality start from Riley Maddox and big hits from Isaac Humphrey and Luke Hill, they couldn’t overcome Mississippi State’s timely hitting and clutch bullpen performances when it mattered most.

It’s a tough SEC loss for Ole Miss, but they still have a strong record and the ability to make a postseason run.

Virginia upsets a red-hot #18 Miami, sweeping them for a huge ACC series win

Just as we rank Miami, they find their first real struggle of late. Virginia secured a series sweep over Miami in Charlottesville with three statement victories, fueled by strong performances from both veterans and emerging stars.

On Friday night, senior Jay Woolfolk shined in what could be his final home start, tossing six innings of one-run ball with seven strikeouts, while Harrison Didawick delivered a two-hit game that included a late two-run homer to seal a 6-1 win.

The Cavaliers’ offense jumped out early with a three-run first and never looked back, supported by a pitching staff that allowed just four total hits.

Saturday’s game was a wild back-and-forth affair, but Virginia completed the comeback with a thrilling 10-9 walk-off win. Down by four runs at one point, Aidan Teel spearheaded the offensive surge with a perfect 3-for-3 day and four RBIs, including the game-winning single in the ninth.

Didawick tied the game with a leadoff homer—his second of the series—setting the stage for Teel’s clutch hit

Evan Blanco provided 3.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen to stabilize the game, and Henry Godbout added a key solo shot as Virginia claimed its third straight ACC series victory.

The struggles continued for Miami as they lost game three to the Cavaliers 8-6. A crucial blow to Miami’s postseason hopes, but Virginia really needed this series sweep, and they are right back in the playoff hunt!

#15 Alabama takes a crucial SEC series from #4 Georgia

The back and forth in the SEC has been crazy, and the Alabama vs. Georgia series showcased more of it. It seemed at first that Georgia was going to take this series easily.

The Bulldogs exploded for 18 unanswered runs to storm past Alabama, 19-3, in game one of Friday’s doubleheader, using a massive eight-run fifth inning and six home runs to blow the game open at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

The Bulldogs erased an early 3-1 deficit with big swings from Tre Phelps, who drove in a career-high six runs, and Kolby Branch, who homered twice and finished with five RBI.

Henry Hunter chipped in with four RBI, including a towering two-run shot in the seventh, while Slate Alford kept his on-base streak alive with his 16th homer of the year.

Alabama’s lone highlight came from Kade Snell, whose bases-clearing double briefly gave the Tide the lead, but Georgia’s relentless lineup and nine strikeouts from Brian Curley proved too much as the Bulldogs notched their seventh straight win.

In the rubber match of a weather-altered weekend, Alabama held off a late push from No. 6 Georgia to earn a 5-4 win and clinch the series, their first at home over Georgia since 2015.

Lefty Zane Adams was dominant across four innings, fanning eight and limiting the SEC’s most dangerous lineup to just two runs.

The Crimson Tide backed him up with timely power, including a two-run homer from Kade Snell and a solo shot from Jason Torres, while Justin Lebron led the way with a 3-for-4 performance and an RBI double.

After Georgia cut the lead to one on a sixth-inning homer, Alabama turned to Carson Ozmer, who recorded the final two outs to secure his SEC-best 16th save.

Alabama capped off a statement Sunday with a 9-3 win over Georgia in the completion of Friday’s suspended game, then followed it up with a gritty 5-4 victory in the seven-inning series finale to clinch a massive home series win in Tuscaloosa.

The Tide rode big swings and dominant bullpen work in both games, starting with Richie Bonomolo Jr.’s three-run homer that broke open game one, and Carson Ozmer’s program-record 15th save to close it out.

Zane Adams struck out eight across four strong innings in game two, while Ozmer returned just hours later to collect his SEC-best 16th save and secure the sweep.

Justin Lebron led the offense all day, finishing with four hits, a home run, and four RBI across both games, while Jason Torres and Kade Snell added long balls in the finale.

“I’m really proud of our kids,” said head coach Rob Vaughn. “We got beat pretty good in game one the other day, and like I knew we would, we responded.”

The senior day doubleheader win marked Alabama’s first home series victory over Georgia since 2015 and its 15th win over a ranked team this season.

Kansas State may have killed #12 West Virginia’s hosting dreams

In a thrilling Big 12 baseball series, Kansas State hosted No. 12 West Virginia at Tointon Family Stadium, with the Wildcats clinching the series 2–1. The series opener on Friday saw Kansas State mount a dramatic comeback.

Trailing 7–2 entering the bottom of the ninth, the Wildcats erupted for six runs, capped by Keegan O’Connor’s walk-off single, securing an 8–7 victory. O’Connor also contributed a solo home run earlier in the inning.

On Saturday, West Virginia responded with a commanding 10–3 win. Kyle West’s grand slam highlighted a six-run fourth inning, while Jace Rinehart added three hits and two RBIs. Pitcher Ben McDougal delivered 4.2 scoreless innings in relief, earning the win.

In Sunday’s finale, Kansas State secured the series with a 14–9 victory. The Wildcats broke a 7–8 deficit with a decisive seven-run eighth inning. Shintaro Inoue’s two-run homer in the third and Bear Madliak’s RBI single in the fourth contributed to the offensive surge.

Kansas State improved to 30–21 overall and 16–11 in Big 12 play, while West Virginia moved to 40–10 and 19–6 in the conference. This may have killed the Mountaineers’ opportunity to host a regional, but next weekend could change things.

#9 Clemson can’t find it, loses series to Duke

Well, well, well Duke! For a bit, everyone thought the Blue Devils were dead, but they definitely seem to be so back. Clemson got to an early game one lead, and there was thinking it could be their series.

Duke put together a late push but came up just short in a back-and-forth battle, falling 9-7 to Clemson in the series opener on Friday night.

Down by four heading into the ninth, the Blue Devils loaded the bases and plated two runs, but a game-ending double play halted the comeback just shy of the finish line.

Duke opened strong behind Gracia’s first-inning blast and Tyler Albright’s RBI single, but Clemson struck for six in the fourth and added key insurance runs in the eighth.

Despite the loss, head coach Chris Pollard praised his team’s resilience, saying, “I loved how, when we got down 6-2, we were able to fight our way back into the ballgame… If their first baseman doesn’t make a great pick, both those runs score and it’s a tied ballgame.”

The resilience continued into games two and three. Facing a daunting 6-1 deficit after just one inning, Duke baseball showed its resilience and firepower, rallying to defeat Clemson 15-10 on Saturday and even the weekend series.

AJ Gracia set the tone early with a solo home run, the first of his two on the day, while Macon Winslow and Ben Rounds each added solo shots as the Blue Devils steadily chipped away at the Tigers’ lead.

The momentum shift came courtesy of reliever Gabe Nard, who delivered a dominant, career-best performance with three hitless innings and seven strikeouts.

Duke finally broke through in the seventh, capitalizing on a Clemson error to spark a 10-run outburst capped by Jake Berger’s two-RBI double, flipping the game on its head and silencing the home crowd.

Duke closed out the weekend with another gritty performance, using a five-run fifth inning and strong pitching to secure an 8-4 win over Clemson and take the series on the road.

Trailing 2-0 early, the Blue Devils found their rhythm in the middle innings. Jake Hyde sparked the comeback with a 453-foot solo homer in the fourth, and Macon Winslow tied the game with a perfectly executed squeeze bunt.

In the fifth, AJ Gracia’s sac fly gave Duke the lead, and Hyde broke things wide open with his second homer of the game, this time a three-run blast to right-center.

Henry Zatkowski delivered five strong innings to earn the win, settling in after a shaky second to hold Clemson scoreless over his final three frames.

Hyde capped a sensational weekend by finishing 2-for-5 with two homers and four RBI in the finale, extending his hitting streak to 17 games.

Tyler Albright added two hits and a homer of his own, while Duke’s bullpen trio of Mark Hindy, Ryan Calvert, and James Tallon combined for seven strikeouts over the final four innings.

The Blue Devils launched three more homers in Sunday’s win, pushing their weekend total to nine, and have now won four straight series at Clemson dating back to 2015. A massive series win for the Blue Devils fighting for the postseason.

# 14 Vanderbilt wins crucial in-state and SEC rivalry against #10 Tennessee

Tennessee continues to have struggles of late as they lose the weekend series to in-state rival Vanderbilt. Defensive miscues and bullpen issues have led to many of the Volunteers’ struggles.

Tennessee took an early 1-0 lead in the series thanks to a dominant performance by lefty and top 2025 MLB Draft prospect Liam Doyle.

Doyle was nearly untouchable, punching out 12 over seven shutout innings without issuing a single walk.

While Hunter Ensley made his mark both at the plate and in center field, scoring a key run with an acrobatic slide and later robbing a game-tying homer before doubling off a runner to end the threat.

Dalton Bargo and Dean Curley added two hits apiece, and Manny Marin’s seventh-inning RBI proved to be the difference.

Vandy clawed back with late runs, including a Brodie Johnston solo shot in the ninth, but Nate Snead slammed the door for his fifth save to seal the win for the Vols.

After game one, it was all Vanderbilt. Vanderbilt bounced back in a big way, using speed, timely hitting, and strong relief pitching to take down Tennessee 10-6 and even the series in Knoxville.

The Commodores swiped eight bases and scored in five different innings, with Braden Holcomb and RJ Austin each driving in three runs to fuel a balanced offensive attack.

Riley Nelson had a standout night at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored, while Holcomb’s go-ahead homer in the fourth helped spark a stretch where Vandy piled on eight runs across three innings.

On the mound, Luke Guth earned his first win with a clean sixth, and Ethan McElvain closed the door with a scoreless ninth. Despite a pair of late Tennessee homers, the Dores’ defense and bullpen held firm to secure a much-needed road win.

In game three, Vanderbilt held off a late Tennessee rally to claim a gritty 7-5 win in Sunday’s rubber match, taking the series in Knoxville behind a power surge and clutch pitching.

Colin Barczi led the way with a 3-for-4 day that included two home runs and three RBIs, while Jonathan Vastine and Mike Mancini also left the yard for the Commodores.

Each time Vandy took a lead, Tennessee answered, with Andrew Fischer launching two homers to keep the Vols in it.

After a two-hour lightning delay in the sixth, Vanderbilt tacked on back-to-back home runs and held a 6-5 lead going into the ninth.

Mancini added insurance with an opposite-field blast, and Ethan McElvain sealed the win by stranding the bases loaded with a game-ending strikeout, his 12th in his last 8.0 scoreless innings.

A massive win for Vanderbilt, who’s sort of gone back and forth all season long. This isn’t your normal Vanderbilt team, but man, is it still a very talented squad.

Midweek Upsets to Note

Coastal Carolina takes down Clemson 5-3

Pittsburgh shocks West Virginia 10-9

Louisville beats Vanderbilt 5-4

Long Beach State upsets UCLA 4-2

Grand Canyon gets a big win over Arizona 5-2

Draft Watch: Who’s Making Waves?

2025 Draft Spotlight Player of the Week

RHP Anthony Eyanson, LSU

Season Stats: 13 G, 74.1 IP, 2.91 ERA, 59 H, 24 ER, 27 BB, 116 K, 1.157 WHIP

Anthony Eyanson has been nothing short of dominant lately, making it easy to see why he’s our MLB Draft Spotlight player. Between a smooth, athletic delivery and a frame built to log innings, Eyanson checks a lot of boxes. His fastball has climbed into the upper-90s in shorter outings.

What really stands out are his breaking balls: a sharp, sweeping slider in the low-to-mid 80s that’s becoming a real swing-and-miss weapon, and a hammer curve he uses to steal strikes. He’s racking up a ton of strikeouts this year.

Eyanson’s recent success after transferring from UC San Diego to LSU, where he’s been a force in the Saturday role, has only boosted his stock. Eyanson is trending way up at the right time.

Top MLB Draft Performers

Pitcher Stats LHP Liam Doyle, Tennessee 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 12 K RHP Brian Curley, Georgia 5 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 9 K LHP JD Thompson, Vanderbilt 6 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K RHP Jake Knapp, North Carolina 8 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K RHP Evan Siary, Mississippi State 8 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 15 K LHP Joseph Dzierwa, Michigan State 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 8 K RHP Zane Taylor, UNC-Wilmington 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 10 K LHP Grayson Grinsell, Oregon 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 K RHP Tyler Bremner, UC Santa Barbara 6 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 10 K RHP Jacon Morrison, Coastal Carolina 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K RHP JB Middleton, Southern Miss 8 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 10 K RHP Anthony Eyanson, LSU 6 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 11 K RHP James Ellwanger, Dallas Baptist 6 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 8 K RHP Riley Quick, Alabama 4.1 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K LHP Ryan Prager, Texas A&M 6 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, BB, 7 K RHP Jay Woolfolk, Virginia 6 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 7 K LHP Kade Anderson. LSU 5.2 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 10 K LHP Kyle McCoy, Maryland 7 IP, 10 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K LHP Jamie Arnold, Florida State 6 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 K RHP Kyson Witherspoon, Oklahoma 7.2 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

Hitter Stats OF Paxton Kling, Penn State 4-for-12, 2B, 3 RBI, 3 BB SS Ryan Weingartner, Penn State 4-for-15, 3 RBI, BB, SB SS Anthony Silva, TCU 5-for-11, 2 HR, 4 RBI, BB, SB C Karson Bowen, TCU 7-for-16, 2 2B, HR, 3 RBI 1B Zach Yorke, Grand Canyon 5-for-17, 2B, 3 HR, 5 RBI, 2 BB OF Nick Dmesnil, Cal Baptist 8-for-18, 2B, 2 3B, 5 RBI, 3 BB, 4 SB 3B Triston ‘Murf’ Gray, Fresno State 6-for-17, 2B, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 2 HBP OF Korbyn Dickeson, Indiana 4-for-12, 2B, HR, 4 RBI, 2 BB, SB OF Kien Vu, Arizona State 6-for-11, 2 RBI, HBP OF Brandon Compton, Arizona State 4-for-12, 2 HR, 4 RBI, BB OF Isaiah Jackson, Arizona State 5-for-8, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 2 BB, HBP, 2 SB SS Dean Curley, Tennessee 7-for-16, 2B, 4 RBI OF Hunter Ensley, Tennessee 7-for-15, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, 2 BB 3B Andrew Fischer, Tennessee 5-for-16, 4 HR, 5 RBI, 2 BB C Caden Bodine, Coastal Carolina 6-for-14, 2B, 3 RBI, BB, HBP 3B Tre Phelps, Georgia 6-for-10, 2 2B, HR, 7 RBI C Ike Irish, Auburn 6-for-13, HR, 6 RBI, BB, HBP SS Aiva Arquette, Oregon State 3-for-11, HR, 4 RBI, 2 2BB, HBP, SB OF Nolan Schubart, Oklahoma State 4-for-13, 2 HR, 4 RBI, BB OF Cam Cannarella, Clemson 7-for-15, 2B, 5 RBI, 4 BB, HBP 2B Henry Godbout, Virginia 7-for-14, 2 2B, 3 HR, 7 RBI, 3 BB, HBP, SB 1B/OF Henry Ford, Virginia 6-for-16, 2 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI, BB OF Brendan Summerhill, Arizona 5-for-13, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 6 BB C Brooks Bryan, Troy 7-for-18, 2 2B, 3B, 4 HR, 7 RBI, 6 BB OF Mason Neville, Oregon 4-for-16, 2B, 3 HR, 6 RBI, 5 BB, SB OF Trevor Cohen, Rutgers 8-for-17, 3 2B, RBI, 3 BB, 3 SB OF Kane Kepley, North Carolina 7-for-12, 2 2B, RBI, BB, HBP, SB

Just Released: New Interviews, Reports, & Rankings

Interviews

Articles

What’s Ahead

Upcoming Games & Draft Watch

Midweeks UNC-Wilmington vs. North Carolina (Tuesday)

Weekend Series Auburn vs. Ole Miss (Thursday-Saturday) Wake Forest vs. Louisville (Thursday-Saturday) North Carolina vs. Florida State (Thursday-Saturday) Texas A&M vs. Georgia (Thursday-Saturday) Alabama vs. Florida (Thursday-Saturday) Kansas vs. West Virginia (Thursday-Saturday) Southern Miss vs. Troy (Thursday-Saturday) Oregon vs. Iowa (Thursday-Saturday) Texas vs. Oklahoma (Thursday-Saturday) Tennessee vs. Arkansas (Friday-Sunday)



