College Baseball News & Notes – Week 13
News from the Top 25, a draft spotlight on Anthony Eyanson, the Player and Pitcher of the Week, and more in this week's college baseball notes.
- College Player and Pitcher of the Week
- Top 25 Weekend News and Notes
- Midweek Upsets to Note
- MLB Draft Spotlight Player
- Other Top MLB Draft Performers
College Player and Pitcher of the Week
Pitcher of the Week – RHP Evan Siary, Mississippi State
Stats: 8 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 15 K
Player of the Week – 3B Eric Guevara, Auburn
Stats: 12-for-15, 2 2B, 2 HR, 9 RBI, BB, 2 SB, .800/.813/1.467
Top 25 Weekend News and Notes
This week was just absolutely absurd in terms of upsets! SO MUCH to write and so many incredible series to get to. Before we dive in, here are all the insane upsets from the top:
- #6 LSU takes the series from #1 Arkansas
- #23 Florida takes the series from #2 Texas
- #15 Alabama takes the series from #4 Georgia
- Duke takes the series from #9 Clemson
- #14 Vanderbilt takes series from #10 Tennessee
- Kansas State takes the series from #12 West Virginia
- Kentucky sweeps #13 Oklahoma
- Utah takes series from #16 Arizona
- Virginia sweeps #18 Miami
- Mississippi State takes the series from #19 Ole Miss
- Missouri sweeps #20 Texas A&M
LSU takes the marquee SEC series against #1 Arkansas
Boy, LSU really showcased why they are one of the top three teams in the country. Are they number one? Possibly.
In a rain-delayed thriller that stretched past 1 a.m., LSU walked off Arkansas, 5-4, in 10 innings to open a heavyweight SEC series at Alex Box Stadium.
Arkansas starter Zach Root delivered a strong outing with six innings of two-run ball and six strikeouts, backed by homers from Cam Kozeal and Kuhio Aloy, but the Razorbacks couldn’t hold a two-run lead late.
LSU clawed back with a two-run seventh and clinched the win in extras on Ethan Frey’s sac fly, after Jared Jones led off the 10th with a single and advanced to third.
Frey finished with two hits and two RBI, while Zac Cowan shut the door with three scoreless innings in relief to earn the win.
Game two was absolute dominance from LSU. LSU overpowered Arkansas with a 13-3 win in seven innings, securing the series victory and handing the Razorbacks their first run-rule loss of the season.
The Tigers came out swinging, as Jake Brown led the offensive explosion with two home runs and a career-high five RBI, including a three-run blast in the first that set the tone early.
LSU piled on runs in each of the first five innings, including a six-run fifth capped by Ethan Frey’s three-run shot, while Arkansas’ pitching staff issued a season-high nine walks and gave up four homers.
On the mound, Anthony Eyanson was lights-out, striking out 11 over six scoreless innings to earn his eighth win of the year.
Arkansas managed a three-run seventh behind RBI from Justin Thomas Jr., Charles Davalan, and Logan Maxwell, but it was too little, too late as LSU walked it off via the 10-run rule in the bottom half.
Arkansas salvaged a 7-4 win on Sunday, but the real winners here are LSU, and they should see a bump in rankings going into next weekend.
Florida continues to shock the world, takes series from #2 Texas
Florida came out swinging and never looked back, stunning No. 1 Texas with an 8-2 win in their first-ever regular-season matchup on Friday night in Austin.
The Gators erupted for six runs in the first inning, matching the most Texas has allowed in a single frame all year, behind clutch two-run singles from Hayden Yost and Justin Nadeau.
Yost stayed red-hot, finishing 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored, while Nadeau added two hits and three RBI of his own.
Ty Evans chipped in with two doubles and crossed the plate twice. On the mound, Pierce Coppola set the tone with two shutout innings before Billy Barlow steadied things in relief, striking out six over four strong frames.
“We got off to a really good start offensively… and our pitching was really good,” said head coach Kevin O’Sullivan. “They kept pounding the zone… You just got to throw strikes, and they did that tonight.”
The Longhorns bounced back in game two and rallied from an early two-run deficit with a thunderous sixth-inning surge to defeat Florida 5-2 on Saturday afternoon in front of 7,073 fans at UFCU Disch-Falk Field, evening the series at one game apiece.
The Longhorns were quiet through five innings, thanks to a strong start from Florida’s Liam Peterson, but erupted after a two-hour lightning delay.
Rylan Galvan jumpstarted the comeback with a 416-foot solo shot to center, followed immediately by Jalin Flores, who tied the game with a blast of his own to left.
With the bases loaded and two outs, Jonah Williams delivered the decisive blow, an opposite-field three-run double to give Texas its first lead of the series.
From there, the Longhorn bullpen slammed the door, as Thomas Burns earned his first win with 1.2 hitless innings and Dylan Volantis struck out four over the final 2.1 to lock down his SEC-record 11th save by a freshman.
“We kept working from behind… and you can’t leave balls over the plate,” Florida head coach Kevin O’Sullivan said postgame, pointing to missed locations and a costly two-out walk that helped fuel Texas’ five-run frame.
It wasn’t enough though, as the Gators came to play in game three, pulling off a 4-1 victory to get the massive SEC series win against Texas. Aidan King was phenomenal, tossing seven scoreless innings while striking out nine.
Florida is playing themselves easily into the hosting conversation, which is crazy after their massively slow start in SEC play.
Missouri shocks #20 Texas A&M, sweeps them for their first win and series win in the SEC
This has got to be the biggest story of the weekend. Missouri was 0-24 in SEC play coming into this series, and the Aggies couldn’t afford to lose to keep their postseason hopes alive.
The Tigers shocked the baseball world and not only got their first SEC win, but also their first SEC series win!
Friday night between Mizzou and A&M was crazy. Missouri stormed back from a 6-1 deficit with a six-run ninth inning to shock Texas A&M 9-6, snapping a 12-game skid.
Jackson Lovich led the charge with a two-run homer and an RBI single, while Kaden Peer tied the game with a two-run double before Chris Patterson’s grounder and a throwing error brought home the go-ahead runs.
The Tigers’ bullpen was outstanding, with Kaden Jacobi, Brock Lucas, and Xavier Lovett combining for 6.2 shutout innings to silence the Aggies and lock down the upset.
Mizzou kept that momentum going into Saturday. They locked up its first SEC series win of the season with a 4-1 victory over Texas A&M, riding another dominant pitching effort and timely hitting.
Six Tiger pitchers combined to allow just two hits, with Sam Horn and Tony Neubeck holding the Aggies hitless through five innings and the bullpen extending a streak of 15.1 consecutive scoreless frames before a ninth-inning error broke the shutout.
Jackson Lovich led the offense with a 3-for-5 day, extending his on-base streak to 20 games, while Chris Patterson launched a solo homer and Pierre Seals added three hits, including a late RBI double.
Brock Lucas secured the save by stranding the bases loaded, capping Missouri’s first SEC road series win since 2022.
It didn’t stop there… Mizzou destroyed what was left with the Aggies with a 10-1 win on Sunday. Just absolutely crushing to Texas A&M.
This was a brutal blow for the Aggies, who saw their RPI drop to 50 on Saturday. A team that is on the bubble of making the postseason made their chances much harder.
#8 Auburn stays red-hot, sweeps South Carolina
Unlike the Mizzou Tigers, the Auburn Tigers have been hard to beat this year. South Carolina has been struggling hard, and Auburn took full advantage of that.
The Gamecocks looked lifeless in game one. Auburn unleashed a dominant offensive performance in a 24-2 run-rule win over South Carolina, scoring in four straight innings and launching a season-high five home runs.
Every Tiger in the lineup had a hit, with Eric Guevara and Chase Fralick leading the way with four each. Guevara capped the night with a grand slam, while Ike Irish delivered his 13th homer and 200th career hit.
“We were relentless tonight,” Irish said.
Chris Rembert drove in six runs, and Cam Tilly struck out six over five strong innings. Head coach Butch Thompson praised the team’s discipline and urgency, adding, “What I saw tonight gives me hope.”
Saturday featured a double-header between the two, where Auburn capped off a dominant weekend by sweeping South Carolina in a Friday doubleheader, winning 11-10 in walk-off fashion and 11-3 in the finale to set a program record with 46 runs in an SEC series.
The Tigers racked up 51 hits over three games, led by a scorching-hot Eric Guevara, who went 12-for-15 with nine RBI.
“The offense absolutely won this series,” said head coach Butch Thompson. “Everybody contributed.” Lucas Steele added six hits on Friday and praised the complete team effort: “We put it all together.”
In game one, Auburn blew a 7-2 lead but answered late with a Steele homer and Guevara’s game-winning squeeze bunt. Rembert stayed hot with a three-run homer, his fifth in seven SEC games, while Carson Myers provided two clutch scoreless innings to steady the bullpen.
In game two, Auburn overcame an early 3-0 deficit by scoring 11 unanswered runs, sparked by Bub Terrell’s two-run homer and Cooper McMurray’s go-ahead three-run blast, his 40th career homer.
Griffin Graves and Dylan Watts dominated in relief, combining for 7.0 innings of two-hit ball with eight strikeouts to seal the sweep. Auburn looks like they are ready to host this year.
Kentucky surprises #13 Oklahoma, sweeps them
Kentucky has been somewhat middling their way through the season, and man, do they get a big SEC series win here.
Kentucky bounced back from a tough stretch in a big way Friday night, knocking off Oklahoma 4-3 behind a gritty team performance and shutdown bullpen work.
After falling behind early on an Easton Carmichael two-run homer, the Wildcats erupted in the third inning, hitting for the team cycle with their first four batters, to grab a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Cole Hage’s 11th homer of the season and RBI hits from Luke Lawrence and James McCoy fueled the four-run frame off OU ace Kyson Witherspoon.
Freshman Nate Harris battled through 4.2 innings before lefty Jackson Nove delivered 3.1 scoreless innings in relief to earn the win, and Simon Gregersen slammed the door with two clutch strikeouts to strand the tying run in scoring position.
Oklahoma threatened late but left 10 runners on base, missing key opportunities to pull even.
Kentucky clinched the series over Oklahoma with an 8-5 win on Saturday, powered by a breakout performance from freshman Ryan Schwartz and a gritty bullpen effort.
After falling behind 2-0 in the top of the first, the Wildcats immediately responded with four runs in the bottom half, sparked by Patrick Herrera’s two-run triple and Schwartz’s first RBI of a career-best four on the day.
Schwartz later delivered the knockout blow with a three-run double in the fifth, finishing 3-for-3 and reaching base four times. Oklahoma’s Scott Mudler tried to keep the Sooners in it with a homer and three RBI, but Kentucky’s pitching staff held firm.
Ethan Walker tossed three dominant innings of relief to lock down his first save, striking out five and allowing just one hit to seal the Wildcats’ second straight win.
The Sooners’ luck didn’t change in game three as they lost 7-2. The SEC man… just an absolute gauntlet. It feels like every weekend you aren’t safe, and Kentucky proved that to Oklahoma.
Major upset! Utah takes down #16 Arizona
Arizona may have played itself out of a hosting bid. They needed to keep the winning going if they wanted a shot, and a series loss to Utah might have sealed the deal.
Utah stunned Arizona on Friday night in Tucson, riding a strong start from Colter McAnelly and a balanced offensive attack to an 8-6 series-opening win.
McAnelly struck out five over seven innings and got early run support thanks to a three-run first inning, highlighted by a 424-foot homer from Kaden Carpenter.
The Utes built a comfortable lead with multi-hit nights from four players, including Core Jackson, who added a straight steal of home in the ninth for a crucial insurance run.
Arizona’s Mason White did everything he could to keep the Wildcats alive, launching two three-run homers and driving in all six of his team’s runs, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Utah’s early surge and clean defensive execution.
Utah secured its first series win in over a ranked opponent since 2022 in game two with a convincing 13-5 victory over Arizona on Saturday, fueled by a breakout performance from Core Jackson and another quality start on the mound.
Jackson homered twice, reached base six times, scored five runs, and drove in four, while Drake Digiorno added three RBIs and Austen Roellig chipped in three hits and three runs scored.
The Utes showed discipline at the plate, drawing 13 walks and adding four hit-by-pitches to keep the pressure on Arizona’s pitching staff.
Merit Jones was steady on the hill, allowing just two hits and three runs over seven innings while retiring 12 straight at one point.
Arizona was able to pull one game off with an 8-7 win in game three.
Arizona got homers from Andrew Cain and Garen Caulfield, but Utah’s late offensive surge, including two four-run innings, put the game out of reach and sealed a statement win on the road.
Mississippi State takes down rival #19 Ole Miss
Nothing like a good in-state rivalry win! Mississippi State came out on top in a heated rivalry series, taking two of three games from No. 24 Ole Miss in Starkville.
The Bulldogs set the tone with dominant pitching in Friday’s nightcap, as Evan Siary struck out 15 batters across eight innings of one-run ball in a 4-1 victory that evened the doubleheader after Ole Miss took the opener 10-4 behind a three-run homer from Judd Utermark and a strong start from Hunter Elliott.
The series finale on Saturday was the most dramatic of the bunch, with Mississippi State jumping out to a 6-1 lead before holding off a late Rebel rally for a 6-5 win.
Freshman Ryan McPherson shut the door in the ninth, stranding two runners in scoring position to earn the save.
Offensively, the Bulldogs were led by Ace Reese, who went 3-for-4 with two RBIs in the finale and extended his hitting streak to 18 games.
Bryce Chance also stayed hot, pushing his own streak to 14 games, while Karson Ligon picked up the win on Saturday with five strong innings and seven strikeouts.
On the Ole Miss side, catcher Austin Fawley continued his power surge with home runs in the first two games, giving him 16 on the year.
While the Rebels showed flashes, especially with another quality start from Riley Maddox and big hits from Isaac Humphrey and Luke Hill, they couldn’t overcome Mississippi State’s timely hitting and clutch bullpen performances when it mattered most.
It’s a tough SEC loss for Ole Miss, but they still have a strong record and the ability to make a postseason run.
Virginia upsets a red-hot #18 Miami, sweeping them for a huge ACC series win
Just as we rank Miami, they find their first real struggle of late. Virginia secured a series sweep over Miami in Charlottesville with three statement victories, fueled by strong performances from both veterans and emerging stars.
On Friday night, senior Jay Woolfolk shined in what could be his final home start, tossing six innings of one-run ball with seven strikeouts, while Harrison Didawick delivered a two-hit game that included a late two-run homer to seal a 6-1 win.
The Cavaliers’ offense jumped out early with a three-run first and never looked back, supported by a pitching staff that allowed just four total hits.
Saturday’s game was a wild back-and-forth affair, but Virginia completed the comeback with a thrilling 10-9 walk-off win. Down by four runs at one point, Aidan Teel spearheaded the offensive surge with a perfect 3-for-3 day and four RBIs, including the game-winning single in the ninth.
Didawick tied the game with a leadoff homer—his second of the series—setting the stage for Teel’s clutch hit
Evan Blanco provided 3.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen to stabilize the game, and Henry Godbout added a key solo shot as Virginia claimed its third straight ACC series victory.
The struggles continued for Miami as they lost game three to the Cavaliers 8-6. A crucial blow to Miami’s postseason hopes, but Virginia really needed this series sweep, and they are right back in the playoff hunt!
#15 Alabama takes a crucial SEC series from #4 Georgia
The back and forth in the SEC has been crazy, and the Alabama vs. Georgia series showcased more of it. It seemed at first that Georgia was going to take this series easily.
The Bulldogs exploded for 18 unanswered runs to storm past Alabama, 19-3, in game one of Friday’s doubleheader, using a massive eight-run fifth inning and six home runs to blow the game open at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.
The Bulldogs erased an early 3-1 deficit with big swings from Tre Phelps, who drove in a career-high six runs, and Kolby Branch, who homered twice and finished with five RBI.
Henry Hunter chipped in with four RBI, including a towering two-run shot in the seventh, while Slate Alford kept his on-base streak alive with his 16th homer of the year.
Alabama’s lone highlight came from Kade Snell, whose bases-clearing double briefly gave the Tide the lead, but Georgia’s relentless lineup and nine strikeouts from Brian Curley proved too much as the Bulldogs notched their seventh straight win.
In the rubber match of a weather-altered weekend, Alabama held off a late push from No. 6 Georgia to earn a 5-4 win and clinch the series, their first at home over Georgia since 2015.
Lefty Zane Adams was dominant across four innings, fanning eight and limiting the SEC’s most dangerous lineup to just two runs.
The Crimson Tide backed him up with timely power, including a two-run homer from Kade Snell and a solo shot from Jason Torres, while Justin Lebron led the way with a 3-for-4 performance and an RBI double.
After Georgia cut the lead to one on a sixth-inning homer, Alabama turned to Carson Ozmer, who recorded the final two outs to secure his SEC-best 16th save.
Alabama capped off a statement Sunday with a 9-3 win over Georgia in the completion of Friday’s suspended game, then followed it up with a gritty 5-4 victory in the seven-inning series finale to clinch a massive home series win in Tuscaloosa.
The Tide rode big swings and dominant bullpen work in both games, starting with Richie Bonomolo Jr.’s three-run homer that broke open game one, and Carson Ozmer’s program-record 15th save to close it out.
Zane Adams struck out eight across four strong innings in game two, while Ozmer returned just hours later to collect his SEC-best 16th save and secure the sweep.
Justin Lebron led the offense all day, finishing with four hits, a home run, and four RBI across both games, while Jason Torres and Kade Snell added long balls in the finale.
“I’m really proud of our kids,” said head coach Rob Vaughn. “We got beat pretty good in game one the other day, and like I knew we would, we responded.”
The senior day doubleheader win marked Alabama’s first home series victory over Georgia since 2015 and its 15th win over a ranked team this season.
Kansas State may have killed #12 West Virginia’s hosting dreams
In a thrilling Big 12 baseball series, Kansas State hosted No. 12 West Virginia at Tointon Family Stadium, with the Wildcats clinching the series 2–1. The series opener on Friday saw Kansas State mount a dramatic comeback.
Trailing 7–2 entering the bottom of the ninth, the Wildcats erupted for six runs, capped by Keegan O’Connor’s walk-off single, securing an 8–7 victory. O’Connor also contributed a solo home run earlier in the inning.
On Saturday, West Virginia responded with a commanding 10–3 win. Kyle West’s grand slam highlighted a six-run fourth inning, while Jace Rinehart added three hits and two RBIs. Pitcher Ben McDougal delivered 4.2 scoreless innings in relief, earning the win.
In Sunday’s finale, Kansas State secured the series with a 14–9 victory. The Wildcats broke a 7–8 deficit with a decisive seven-run eighth inning. Shintaro Inoue’s two-run homer in the third and Bear Madliak’s RBI single in the fourth contributed to the offensive surge.
Kansas State improved to 30–21 overall and 16–11 in Big 12 play, while West Virginia moved to 40–10 and 19–6 in the conference. This may have killed the Mountaineers’ opportunity to host a regional, but next weekend could change things.
#9 Clemson can’t find it, loses series to Duke
Well, well, well Duke! For a bit, everyone thought the Blue Devils were dead, but they definitely seem to be so back. Clemson got to an early game one lead, and there was thinking it could be their series.
Duke put together a late push but came up just short in a back-and-forth battle, falling 9-7 to Clemson in the series opener on Friday night.
Down by four heading into the ninth, the Blue Devils loaded the bases and plated two runs, but a game-ending double play halted the comeback just shy of the finish line.
Duke opened strong behind Gracia’s first-inning blast and Tyler Albright’s RBI single, but Clemson struck for six in the fourth and added key insurance runs in the eighth.
Despite the loss, head coach Chris Pollard praised his team’s resilience, saying, “I loved how, when we got down 6-2, we were able to fight our way back into the ballgame… If their first baseman doesn’t make a great pick, both those runs score and it’s a tied ballgame.”
The resilience continued into games two and three. Facing a daunting 6-1 deficit after just one inning, Duke baseball showed its resilience and firepower, rallying to defeat Clemson 15-10 on Saturday and even the weekend series.
AJ Gracia set the tone early with a solo home run, the first of his two on the day, while Macon Winslow and Ben Rounds each added solo shots as the Blue Devils steadily chipped away at the Tigers’ lead.
The momentum shift came courtesy of reliever Gabe Nard, who delivered a dominant, career-best performance with three hitless innings and seven strikeouts.
Duke finally broke through in the seventh, capitalizing on a Clemson error to spark a 10-run outburst capped by Jake Berger’s two-RBI double, flipping the game on its head and silencing the home crowd.
Duke closed out the weekend with another gritty performance, using a five-run fifth inning and strong pitching to secure an 8-4 win over Clemson and take the series on the road.
Trailing 2-0 early, the Blue Devils found their rhythm in the middle innings. Jake Hyde sparked the comeback with a 453-foot solo homer in the fourth, and Macon Winslow tied the game with a perfectly executed squeeze bunt.
In the fifth, AJ Gracia’s sac fly gave Duke the lead, and Hyde broke things wide open with his second homer of the game, this time a three-run blast to right-center.
Henry Zatkowski delivered five strong innings to earn the win, settling in after a shaky second to hold Clemson scoreless over his final three frames.
Hyde capped a sensational weekend by finishing 2-for-5 with two homers and four RBI in the finale, extending his hitting streak to 17 games.
Tyler Albright added two hits and a homer of his own, while Duke’s bullpen trio of Mark Hindy, Ryan Calvert, and James Tallon combined for seven strikeouts over the final four innings.
The Blue Devils launched three more homers in Sunday’s win, pushing their weekend total to nine, and have now won four straight series at Clemson dating back to 2015. A massive series win for the Blue Devils fighting for the postseason.
# 14 Vanderbilt wins crucial in-state and SEC rivalry against #10 Tennessee
Tennessee continues to have struggles of late as they lose the weekend series to in-state rival Vanderbilt. Defensive miscues and bullpen issues have led to many of the Volunteers’ struggles.
Tennessee took an early 1-0 lead in the series thanks to a dominant performance by lefty and top 2025 MLB Draft prospect Liam Doyle.
Doyle was nearly untouchable, punching out 12 over seven shutout innings without issuing a single walk.
While Hunter Ensley made his mark both at the plate and in center field, scoring a key run with an acrobatic slide and later robbing a game-tying homer before doubling off a runner to end the threat.
Dalton Bargo and Dean Curley added two hits apiece, and Manny Marin’s seventh-inning RBI proved to be the difference.
Vandy clawed back with late runs, including a Brodie Johnston solo shot in the ninth, but Nate Snead slammed the door for his fifth save to seal the win for the Vols.
After game one, it was all Vanderbilt. Vanderbilt bounced back in a big way, using speed, timely hitting, and strong relief pitching to take down Tennessee 10-6 and even the series in Knoxville.
The Commodores swiped eight bases and scored in five different innings, with Braden Holcomb and RJ Austin each driving in three runs to fuel a balanced offensive attack.
Riley Nelson had a standout night at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored, while Holcomb’s go-ahead homer in the fourth helped spark a stretch where Vandy piled on eight runs across three innings.
On the mound, Luke Guth earned his first win with a clean sixth, and Ethan McElvain closed the door with a scoreless ninth. Despite a pair of late Tennessee homers, the Dores’ defense and bullpen held firm to secure a much-needed road win.
In game three, Vanderbilt held off a late Tennessee rally to claim a gritty 7-5 win in Sunday’s rubber match, taking the series in Knoxville behind a power surge and clutch pitching.
Colin Barczi led the way with a 3-for-4 day that included two home runs and three RBIs, while Jonathan Vastine and Mike Mancini also left the yard for the Commodores.
Each time Vandy took a lead, Tennessee answered, with Andrew Fischer launching two homers to keep the Vols in it.
After a two-hour lightning delay in the sixth, Vanderbilt tacked on back-to-back home runs and held a 6-5 lead going into the ninth.
Mancini added insurance with an opposite-field blast, and Ethan McElvain sealed the win by stranding the bases loaded with a game-ending strikeout, his 12th in his last 8.0 scoreless innings.
A massive win for Vanderbilt, who’s sort of gone back and forth all season long. This isn’t your normal Vanderbilt team, but man, is it still a very talented squad.
Midweek Upsets to Note
- Coastal Carolina takes down Clemson 5-3
- Pittsburgh shocks West Virginia 10-9
- Louisville beats Vanderbilt 5-4
- Long Beach State upsets UCLA 4-2
- Grand Canyon gets a big win over Arizona 5-2
Draft Watch: Who’s Making Waves?
2025 Draft Spotlight Player of the Week
RHP Anthony Eyanson, LSU
Season Stats: 13 G, 74.1 IP, 2.91 ERA, 59 H, 24 ER, 27 BB, 116 K, 1.157 WHIP
Anthony Eyanson has been nothing short of dominant lately, making it easy to see why he’s our MLB Draft Spotlight player. Between a smooth, athletic delivery and a frame built to log innings, Eyanson checks a lot of boxes. His fastball has climbed into the upper-90s in shorter outings.
What really stands out are his breaking balls: a sharp, sweeping slider in the low-to-mid 80s that’s becoming a real swing-and-miss weapon, and a hammer curve he uses to steal strikes. He’s racking up a ton of strikeouts this year.
Eyanson’s recent success after transferring from UC San Diego to LSU, where he’s been a force in the Saturday role, has only boosted his stock. Eyanson is trending way up at the right time.
Top MLB Draft Performers
|Pitcher
|Stats
|LHP Liam Doyle, Tennessee
|7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 12 K
|RHP Brian Curley, Georgia
|5 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 9 K
|LHP JD Thompson, Vanderbilt
|6 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K
|RHP Jake Knapp, North Carolina
|8 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K
|RHP Evan Siary, Mississippi State
|8 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 15 K
|LHP Joseph Dzierwa, Michigan State
|7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 8 K
|RHP Zane Taylor, UNC-Wilmington
|7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 10 K
|LHP Grayson Grinsell, Oregon
|7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 K
|RHP Tyler Bremner, UC Santa Barbara
|6 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 10 K
|RHP Jacon Morrison, Coastal Carolina
|6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K
|RHP JB Middleton, Southern Miss
|8 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 10 K
|RHP Anthony Eyanson, LSU
|6 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 11 K
|RHP James Ellwanger, Dallas Baptist
|6 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 8 K
|RHP Riley Quick, Alabama
|4.1 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K
|LHP Ryan Prager, Texas A&M
|6 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, BB, 7 K
|RHP Jay Woolfolk, Virginia
|6 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 7 K
|LHP Kade Anderson. LSU
|5.2 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 10 K
|LHP Kyle McCoy, Maryland
|7 IP, 10 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K
|LHP Jamie Arnold, Florida State
|6 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 K
|RHP Kyson Witherspoon, Oklahoma
|7.2 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
|Hitter
|Stats
|OF Paxton Kling, Penn State
|4-for-12, 2B, 3 RBI, 3 BB
|SS Ryan Weingartner, Penn State
|4-for-15, 3 RBI, BB, SB
|SS Anthony Silva, TCU
|5-for-11, 2 HR, 4 RBI, BB, SB
|C Karson Bowen, TCU
|7-for-16, 2 2B, HR, 3 RBI
|1B Zach Yorke, Grand Canyon
|5-for-17, 2B, 3 HR, 5 RBI, 2 BB
|OF Nick Dmesnil, Cal Baptist
|8-for-18, 2B, 2 3B, 5 RBI, 3 BB, 4 SB
|3B Triston ‘Murf’ Gray, Fresno State
|6-for-17, 2B, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 2 HBP
|OF Korbyn Dickeson, Indiana
|4-for-12, 2B, HR, 4 RBI, 2 BB, SB
|OF Kien Vu, Arizona State
|6-for-11, 2 RBI, HBP
|OF Brandon Compton, Arizona State
|4-for-12, 2 HR, 4 RBI, BB
|OF Isaiah Jackson, Arizona State
|5-for-8, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 2 BB, HBP, 2 SB
|SS Dean Curley, Tennessee
|7-for-16, 2B, 4 RBI
|OF Hunter Ensley, Tennessee
|7-for-15, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, 2 BB
|3B Andrew Fischer, Tennessee
|5-for-16, 4 HR, 5 RBI, 2 BB
|C Caden Bodine, Coastal Carolina
|6-for-14, 2B, 3 RBI, BB, HBP
|3B Tre Phelps, Georgia
|6-for-10, 2 2B, HR, 7 RBI
|C Ike Irish, Auburn
|6-for-13, HR, 6 RBI, BB, HBP
|SS Aiva Arquette, Oregon State
|3-for-11, HR, 4 RBI, 2 2BB, HBP, SB
|OF Nolan Schubart, Oklahoma State
|4-for-13, 2 HR, 4 RBI, BB
|OF Cam Cannarella, Clemson
|7-for-15, 2B, 5 RBI, 4 BB, HBP
|2B Henry Godbout, Virginia
|7-for-14, 2 2B, 3 HR, 7 RBI, 3 BB, HBP, SB
|1B/OF Henry Ford, Virginia
|6-for-16, 2 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI, BB
|OF Brendan Summerhill, Arizona
|5-for-13, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 6 BB
|C Brooks Bryan, Troy
|7-for-18, 2 2B, 3B, 4 HR, 7 RBI, 6 BB
|OF Mason Neville, Oregon
|4-for-16, 2B, 3 HR, 6 RBI, 5 BB, SB
|OF Trevor Cohen, Rutgers
|8-for-17, 3 2B, RBI, 3 BB, 3 SB
|OF Kane Kepley, North Carolina
|7-for-12, 2 2B, RBI, BB, HBP, SB
Just Released: New Interviews, Reports, & Rankings
Interviews
Articles
- MLB Draft
- Perfect MLB Draft Fits: 4 Player-Team Matches We’d Love to See by Jay Staph
- MLB Draft Scouting Report: SS Billy Carlson by Tyler Jennings
What’s Ahead
Upcoming Games & Draft Watch
- Midweeks
- UNC-Wilmington vs. North Carolina (Tuesday)
- Weekend Series
- Auburn vs. Ole Miss (Thursday-Saturday)
- Wake Forest vs. Louisville (Thursday-Saturday)
- North Carolina vs. Florida State (Thursday-Saturday)
- Texas A&M vs. Georgia (Thursday-Saturday)
- Alabama vs. Florida (Thursday-Saturday)
- Kansas vs. West Virginia (Thursday-Saturday)
- Southern Miss vs. Troy (Thursday-Saturday)
- Oregon vs. Iowa (Thursday-Saturday)
- Texas vs. Oklahoma (Thursday-Saturday)
- Tennessee vs. Arkansas (Friday-Sunday)
