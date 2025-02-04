2025 Preseason Collegiate All-American Teams
With an exciting new season of College Baseball ahead of us, which of the top players in the nation will be All-Americans in 2025?
Year in and year out, college baseball is full of talented players. The talented player pool seems to be getting larger and larger, giving us fans some of the most fun games to watch each year.
2025 is no different, and we are excited to bring you the FIRST EVER Just Baseball 2025 Preseason Collegiate All-Americans teams!
An aggregate vote from our incredible college baseball and MLB Draft analysts decided the final teams to make up the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd teams.
Texas A&M, Virginia, and LSU lead the way with four players each. Texas A&M has three on the first team, including OF Jace LaViolette (No. 1 Overall College MLB Draft Prospect), 3B Graham Grahovac, and LHP Ryan Prager.
Virginia has two on the first team led by two more top MLB Draft prospects in 1B/OF Henry Ford and 2B Henry Godbout. The amount of talent made it hard to decide this year, which lets you know the 2025 college baseball season is going to be an extremely fun one!
For more info on the top players in the nation, click the names that are linked throughout our All-American lists below.
First Team
|POSITION
|PLAYER
|SCHOOL
|CLASS
|C
|Ike Irish
|Auburn
|Junior
|1B
|Henry Ford
|Virginia
|Sophomore
|2B
|Henry Godbout
|Virginia
|Junior
|3B
|Gavin Grahovac
|Texas A&M
|Sophomore
|SS
|Aiva Arquette
|Oregon State
|Junior
|OF
|Jace LaViolette
|Texas A&M
|Junior
|OF
|Cam Cannarella
|Clemson
|Junior
|OF
|Drew Burress
|Georgia Tech
|Sophomore
|TWP
|Kyle Johnson
|Duke
|Sophomore
|DH
|Ethan Petry
|South Carolina
|Junior
|SP
|Jamie Arnold
|Florida State
|Junior
|SP
|Tyler Bremner
|UCSB
|Junior
|SP
|Gabe Gaeckle
|Arkansas
|Sophomore
|SP
|Ryan Prager
|Texas A&M
|Junior
|SP
|Matt Scott
|Stanford
|Junior
|RP
|Ben Abeldt
|TCU
|Junior
|RP
|Derrick Smith
|NC State
|Junior
Second Team
|C
|Luke Stevenson
|North Carolina
|Sophomore
|1B
|Anthony Martinez
|UC Irvine
|Junior
|2B
|Gavin Kilen
|Tennessee
|Junior
|3B
|Daniel Cuvet
|Miami
|Sophomore
|SS
|Marek Houston
|Wake Forest
|Junior
|OF
|Devin Taylor
|Indiana
|Junior
|OF
|Brendan Summerhill
|Arizona
|Junior
|OF
|Nolan Schubart
|Oklahoma State
|Junior
|TWP
|Chris Arroyo
|Virginia
|Junior
|DH
|Rintaro Sasaki
|Stanford
|Freshman
|SP
|Kyson Witherspoon
|Oklahoma
|Junior
|SP
|Joey Volchko
|Stanford
|Sophomore
|SP
|Jason DeCaro
|North Carolina
|Sophomore
|SP
|Anthony Eyanson
|LSU
|Junior
|SP
|Aidan Knaak
|Clemson
|Sophomore
|RP
|Christian Foutch
|Arkansas
|Junior
|RP
|Jacob Dudan
|NC State
|Sophomore
Third Team
|C
|Caden Bodine
|Coastal Carolina
|Junior
|1B
|Tanner Thach
|UNC-Wilmington
|Junior
|2B
|Daniel Dickinson
|LSU
|Junior
|3B
|Andrew Fischer
|Tennessee
|Junior
|SS
|Justin Lebron
|Alabama
|Sophomore
|OF
|Max Belyeu
|Texas
|Junior
|OF
|AJ Gracia
|Duke
|Sophomore
|OF
|Ethan Conrad
|Wake Forest
|Junior
|TWP
|Erik Paulsen
|Stony Brook
|Sophomore
|DH
|Jared Jones
|LSU
|Junior
|SP
|Chase Shores
|LSU
|Sophomore
|SP
|Ben Jacobs
|Arizona State
|Junior
|SP
|Evan Blanco
|Virginia
|Junior
|SP
|Kolten Smith
|Georgia
|Junior
|SP
|Myles Patton
|Texas A&M
|Junior
|RP
|Brian Curley
|Georgia
|Junior
|RP
|Tucker Biven
|Louisville
|Junior