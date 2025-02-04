2025 Preseason Collegiate All-American Teams

Year in and year out, college baseball is full of talented players. The talented player pool seems to be getting larger and larger, giving us fans some of the most fun games to watch each year.

2025 is no different, and we are excited to bring you the FIRST EVER Just Baseball 2025 Preseason Collegiate All-Americans teams!

An aggregate vote from our incredible college baseball and MLB Draft analysts decided the final teams to make up the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd teams.

Texas A&M, Virginia, and LSU lead the way with four players each. Texas A&M has three on the first team, including OF Jace LaViolette (No. 1 Overall College MLB Draft Prospect), 3B Graham Grahovac, and LHP Ryan Prager.