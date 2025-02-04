2025 Preseason Collegiate All-American Teams

With an exciting new season of College Baseball ahead of us, which of the top players in the nation will be All-Americans in 2025?

By Jared Perkins | | | Comments count:0
CLEMSON, SC - MAY 31: Clemson Tigers out field Cam Cannarella (10) during the NCAA Division 1 Regional College Baseball game between the High Point Panthers and the Clemson Tigers on May 31, 2024, at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, S.C. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Year in and year out, college baseball is full of talented players. The talented player pool seems to be getting larger and larger, giving us fans some of the most fun games to watch each year.

2025 is no different, and we are excited to bring you the FIRST EVER Just Baseball 2025 Preseason Collegiate All-Americans teams!

An aggregate vote from our incredible college baseball and MLB Draft analysts decided the final teams to make up the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd teams.

Texas A&M, Virginia, and LSU lead the way with four players each. Texas A&M has three on the first team, including OF Jace LaViolette (No. 1 Overall College MLB Draft Prospect), 3B Graham Grahovac, and LHP Ryan Prager.

Ad

Ad – content continues below

Virginia has two on the first team led by two more top MLB Draft prospects in 1B/OF Henry Ford and 2B Henry Godbout. The amount of talent made it hard to decide this year, which lets you know the 2025 college baseball season is going to be an extremely fun one!

For more info on the top players in the nation, click the names that are linked throughout our All-American lists below.

First Team

POSITIONPLAYERSCHOOLCLASS
CIke IrishAuburnJunior
1BHenry FordVirginiaSophomore
2BHenry GodboutVirginiaJunior
3BGavin GrahovacTexas A&MSophomore
SSAiva ArquetteOregon StateJunior
OFJace LaVioletteTexas A&MJunior
OFCam CannarellaClemsonJunior
OFDrew BurressGeorgia TechSophomore
TWPKyle JohnsonDukeSophomore
DHEthan PetrySouth CarolinaJunior
SPJamie ArnoldFlorida StateJunior
SPTyler BremnerUCSBJunior
SPGabe GaeckleArkansasSophomore
SPRyan PragerTexas A&MJunior
SPMatt ScottStanfordJunior
RPBen AbeldtTCUJunior
RPDerrick SmithNC StateJunior

Second Team

CLuke StevensonNorth CarolinaSophomore
1BAnthony MartinezUC IrvineJunior
2BGavin KilenTennesseeJunior
3BDaniel CuvetMiamiSophomore
SSMarek HoustonWake ForestJunior
OFDevin TaylorIndianaJunior
OFBrendan SummerhillArizonaJunior
OFNolan SchubartOklahoma StateJunior
TWPChris ArroyoVirginiaJunior
DHRintaro SasakiStanfordFreshman
SPKyson WitherspoonOklahomaJunior
SPJoey VolchkoStanfordSophomore
SPJason DeCaroNorth CarolinaSophomore
SPAnthony EyansonLSUJunior
SPAidan KnaakClemsonSophomore
RPChristian FoutchArkansasJunior
RPJacob DudanNC StateSophomore

Third Team

CCaden BodineCoastal CarolinaJunior
1BTanner ThachUNC-WilmingtonJunior
2BDaniel DickinsonLSUJunior
3BAndrew FischerTennesseeJunior
SSJustin LebronAlabamaSophomore
OFMax BelyeuTexasJunior
OFAJ GraciaDukeSophomore
OFEthan ConradWake ForestJunior
TWPErik PaulsenStony BrookSophomore
DHJared JonesLSUJunior
SPChase ShoresLSUSophomore
SPBen JacobsArizona StateJunior
SPEvan BlancoVirginiaJunior
SPKolten SmithGeorgiaJunior
SPMyles PattonTexas A&MJunior
RPBrian CurleyGeorgiaJunior
RPTucker BivenLouisvilleJunior

Ad

|

Comment:

Comments count:0
Jared Perkins

Written by

Jared Perkins |

Jared Perkins is an Analyst and Podcast Host for Just Baseball. He focuses on human side stories and is one of the hosts for Behind the…

Read more from Jared Perkins