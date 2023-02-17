Top 10 Fantasy Catchers for 2023

The catching position has long been the weakest position in fantasy baseball. A position with a heavy emphasis on defense results in several teams deprioritizing offense, which in turn leads to fewer catchers for fantasy rosters.

The trend of defense-only catchers is starting to become less and less common. In fact, the catcher position is deep enough in fantasy leagues that players outside of this top ten will be selected. A mixture of proven veterans and high-upside young players have made catcher a position that can lift your team instead of just fill it out.

As Colby and I broke down on the Just Fantasy Baseball Show, this position is deep. The top ten does not even touch on the rookies who could see everyday at-bats.

J.T. Realmuto – Phillies

2022 Stats: .276/.342/.478, 22 HR, 75 R, 84 RBI, 21 SB