NL and AL Cy Young Odds Update for August
As the second to last month of the 2024 season starts drawing to a close, here's an updated look at the latest odds for the NL and AL Cy Young Awards.
Latest NL Cy Young Odds
Chris Sale, Atlanta Braves: -400
In a year where virtually every star on the Braves roster has gone down at some point with an injury, it’s been Sale, ironically, who has managed to stay healthy.
Sale has revived his Hall of Fame case after half a decade of injury-plagued seasons by putting together perhaps his most dominant campaign. The 35-year-old lefty currently leads NL pitchers in wins (14), ERA (2.62), strikeouts (187), ERA+ (160), FIP (2.05), K/9 (12.0) and fWAR (5.2).
Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies: +310
Wheeler finished runner-up to Corbin Burnes, then with the Milwaukee Brewers, in 2021 NL Cy Young Award voting. Three years later, he appears on track for another second-place finish.
Though he’s not the leader in any of the major categories, the veteran right-hander is top five in wins (12), innings pitched (154 2/3), ERA (2.73), WHIP (0.98) and fWAR (3.8). He’s lurking if Sale slips up in any way.
Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates: +1800
No one is disputing how impressive Skenes has been in his rookie season for the Buccos, as the 22-year-old has a 2.30 ERA, 11.1 K/9 and 0.969 WHIP.
However, if you plan to put money down on anyone, Skenes probably isn’t a wise investment. He’s only logged 98 innings this year. And with the Pirates all but mathematically eliminated from the postseason picture, they will likely further limit his innings in September, if not shut him down altogether.
Hunter Greene, Cincinnati Reds: +5000
On one hand, Greene has had a breakout season. He was a first-time All-Star, and in five second-half starts, he is 3-0 with a 1.09 ERA and 36 strikeouts.
On the other hand, Greene went on the injured list last weekend with right elbow soreness. By all accounts, the 25-year-old avoided a major injury. But it’s still fair to assume that with the Reds pretty much out of the playoff race, they’ll be very cautious with the righty for the remainder of this year.
Dylan Cease, San Diego Padres: +5000
Two years after finishing runner-up in AL Cy Young Award voting with the Chicago White Sox, Cease has an opportunity for a top-five finish in the senior circuit.
Highlighted by a July 25 no-hitter against the Washington Nationals, Cease has had a strong first year in San Diego. Over 148 1/3 innings this season, Cease has a 3.20 FIP and 186 strikeouts.
Latest AL Cy Young Odds
Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers: -2500
Skubal has been pretty much the wire-to-wire favorite, and it’s not hard to see why.
The 27-year-old lefty leads the AL in wins (14), ERA (2.49), strikeouts (185), ERA+ (169), FIP (2.66) and fWAR (4.5). He’s aiming to become the first Tiger since Max Scherzer in 2013 to win the AL Cy Young Award.
Corbin Burnes, Baltimore Orioles: +900
As mentioned above, Burnes already has an NL Cy Young Award on his resume. If he becomes the eighth player in MLB history to win the honor in both leagues, it will only bolster an already strong resume heading into free agency this winter.
Burnes started the All-Star Game for the AL, and has top-five marks in the junior circuit in terms of wins (12), innings pitched (153 2/3), ERA (3.10) and quality starts (19).
Emmanuel Clase, Cleveland Guardians: +3500
Some will scoff at a closer being this high in Cy Young odds, but if you’ve watched Clase anchor MLB’s most dominant bullpen this season, you totally get it.
Clase has recorded 37 saves in 40 attempts this year for the Guards, while posting a laughably-low 0.61 ERA and leading baseball with 53 games finished. He’s putting together one of the greatest seasons a reliever has ever had.
Logan Gilbert, Seattle Mariners: +4000
What’s so frustrating about Seattle’s poor offense is that they have perhaps the best starting rotation in baseball. And Gilbert is at the forefront of their starting five.
A first-time All-Star in 2024, Gilbert leads all MLB starters in WHIP (0.911). His 165 2/3 innings pitched are second in the AL.
Seth Lugo, Kansas City Royals: +4000
Obviously, the Royals have relied heavily on two young superstars this season, Bobby Witt Jr. and Cole Ragans, along with franchise icon Salvador Pérez. But Lugo has been the fourth member of the key quartet of players that have Kansas City in position to reach the postseason for the first time since 2015.
Lugo has been a horse for the Royals. Not only does he have an MLB-best 14 wins, but he leads the AL in innings pitched (166 2/3) and batters faced (676).
Stats updated prior to games on August 22.