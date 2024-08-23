NL and AL Cy Young Odds Update for August

As the penultimate month of the 2024 MLB season winds down, here’s an updated look at the latest NL and AL Cy Young Award odds.

Latest NL Cy Young Odds

Chris Sale, Atlanta Braves: -400

In a year where virtually every star on the Braves roster has gone down at some point with an injury, it’s been Sale, ironically, who has managed to stay healthy.

Sale has revived his Hall of Fame case after half a decade of injury-plagued seasons by putting together perhaps his most dominant campaign. The 35-year-old lefty currently leads NL pitchers in wins (14), ERA (2.62), strikeouts (187), ERA+ (160), FIP (2.05), K/9 (12.0) and fWAR (5.2).