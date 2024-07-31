NL and AL Cy Young Odds Update Late July

Now that we have moved past the July 30th MLB Trade Deadline, here’s the latest update on both the National and American League Cy Young Awards.

Latest NL Cy Young Award Odds

Chris Sale: +115

Sale finished fifth or better in AL Cy Young Award voting on six occasions, finishing runner-up in 2017. Six years after his last top-five finish, Sale has revitalized his career with the Atlanta Braves, Sale made his eighth All-Star Game appearance. He leads baseball with 13 wins and a 2.30 FIP, and has the best NL marks in terms of fWAR (3.9) and WHIP (0.92).

Paul Skenes: +140

Last year’s No. 1 overall pick didn’t make his MLB debut until May 11, but he’s been the most electric pitcher in baseball since then. Skenes is 6-1 with a 1.90 ERA, 103 strikeouts and a 0.90 WHIP. The 22-year-old started the All-Star Game and is the favorite to win NL Rookie of the Year. Could he make a run at the NL Cy Young as well?