NL and AL Cy Young Odds Update Late July
After the trade deadline, which saw most the best pitchers in baseball stay put, here's an updated look at each Cy Young race.
Now that we have moved past the July 30th MLB Trade Deadline, here’s the latest update on both the National and American League Cy Young Awards.
All odds are courtesy of BetMGM: When you deposit and bet up to $1500 on your first bet, you get up to $1500 back in bonus bets if the first bet loses. Click here to redeem the $1500 First Bet Offer or use code JUSTBASEBALL when signing up.
Latest NL Cy Young Award Odds
Chris Sale: +115
Sale finished fifth or better in AL Cy Young Award voting on six occasions, finishing runner-up in 2017. Six years after his last top-five finish, Sale has revitalized his career with the Atlanta Braves, Sale made his eighth All-Star Game appearance. He leads baseball with 13 wins and a 2.30 FIP, and has the best NL marks in terms of fWAR (3.9) and WHIP (0.92).
Paul Skenes: +140
Last year’s No. 1 overall pick didn’t make his MLB debut until May 11, but he’s been the most electric pitcher in baseball since then. Skenes is 6-1 with a 1.90 ERA, 103 strikeouts and a 0.90 WHIP. The 22-year-old started the All-Star Game and is the favorite to win NL Rookie of the Year. Could he make a run at the NL Cy Young as well?
Zack Wheeler: +400
Wheeler was an All-Star for the second time in his career, but didn’t pitch in the game and missed his final start of the first half with low left back tightness. However, he bounced back nicely in his first start after the midsummer classic, pitching seven shutout innings against the Minnesota Twins. He’s in the top three in innings pitched (128 2/3), ERA (2.94) and fWAR (2.9).
Latest AL Cy Young Award Odds
Tarik Skubal: -145
Tarik Skubal has a real chance to be Detroit’s first AL Cy Young Award winner since Max Scherzer in 2013. He leads all AL starters with a 2.35 ERA, and is second in FIP (2.58) and fourth in fWAR (3.8).
Corbin Burnes: +100
Burnes is looking to become eighth pitcher in MLB history to win a Cy Young Award in both leagues, having previously taking home the NL honor as a member of the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021. The Baltimore Orioles’ righty started the All-Star Game for the AL, the fourth time he’s pitched in the midsummer classic. The 29-year-old is having an excellent contract year, as he is second among AL starters with a 2.47 ERA.
Seth Lugo: +1400
Seth Lugo is having a tremendous first campaign with the Kansas City Royals. Lugo’s 142.1 innings pitched are second in the AL, his 12 wins are the top mark in the junior circuit and his 163 ERA+ is second in MLB to only Skubal.
Garrett Crochet: +4000
If the AL Cy Young was awarded today, Crochet would certainly be at the forefront of the discussion. He leads all starting pitchers with a 4.1 fWAR and a 12.59 SO/9. He has the best AL marks in terms of FIP (2.42) and strikeouts (160). The problem is his innings are likely going to be limited in some way, and there’s a chance he’s traded to an NL team before the July 30 deadline.