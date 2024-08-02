World Series Odds Update Post-Trade Deadline

With the trade deadline in the rearview mirror, here’s an updated look at the teams with the seven-best World Series odds.

Los Angeles Dodgers: +300

The Dodgers added Jack Flaherty to their rotation, and Michael Kopech to their bullpen. They will get Mookie Betts back from a left hand fracture well before the postseason.

With Betts, Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and Teoscar Hernández, there are enough horses in the lineup. The question is whether between Flaherty, Tyler Glasnow, Clayton Kershaw, Gavin Stone, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Walker Buehler and Bobby Miller they will have enough healthy, effective starting pitchers to win in October.