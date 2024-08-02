World Series Odds Update Post-Trade Deadline
After teams tried to level up their rosters at the trade deadline, which are considered the betting favorites to win the World Series in 2024?
With the trade deadline in the rearview mirror, here’s an updated look at the teams with the seven-best World Series odds.
Los Angeles Dodgers: +300
The Dodgers added Jack Flaherty to their rotation, and Michael Kopech to their bullpen. They will get Mookie Betts back from a left hand fracture well before the postseason.
With Betts, Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and Teoscar Hernández, there are enough horses in the lineup. The question is whether between Flaherty, Tyler Glasnow, Clayton Kershaw, Gavin Stone, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Walker Buehler and Bobby Miller they will have enough healthy, effective starting pitchers to win in October.
Philadelphia Phillies: +450
The Phillies hit a bit of a wall in July, going 10-14 in a month where two-time NL MVP Bryce Harper hit just .149. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski added Carlos Estévez and Tanner Banks to the bullpen, and Austin Hays is getting a chance to be the everyday left fielder.
Ultimately, though, as Harper said, “the superstars got to show up.” That means him and Trea Turner getting back on track offensively, and a healthy Ranger Suárez returning to the rotation later this month.
New York Yankees: +550
The Yankees went just 11-13 in July, but finished on a high note by sweeping the Phillies, led by a monster series from Jazz Chisholm Jr., the biggest trade deadline pickup for general manager Brian Cashman. To have a chance to compete in the postseason, though, the Yankees need the Cy Young version of Gerrit Cole to re-emerge.
Cole was scratched from his most recent start with “general body fatigue,” and has a 5.40 ERA in seven starts since returning from right elbow inflammation that cost him much of the first half of the season.
Baltimore Orioles: +650
It remains to be seen whether the Orioles did enough to maximize what may be their only season with AL Cy Young contender Corbin Burnes, but general manager Mike Elias did add quite a bit of experience to a young team add the deadline, acquiring Zach Eflin, Seranthony Domínguez, Eloy Jiménez, Trevor Rogers and Gregory Soto.
First and foremost, it will be interesting to see whether the Orioles can win the AL East race for the second consecutive season.
Atlanta Braves: +1300
For all that’s gone wrong with the Braves this season — including losing Ronald Acuña Jr. and Spencer Strider for the year — they still hold the top Wild Card spot in the NL and are within striking distance of the Phillies in the NL East.
President of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos reacquired former World Series MVP Jorge Soler, and if Matt Olson and Austin Riley heat up, this could still be a dangerous team.
Houston Astros: +1300
The Astros have a Tom Brady/Bill Belichick New England Patriots feel. Just when you count them out, they make you look foolish. General manager Dana Brown overpaid, but did acquire LHP Yusei Kikuchi from the Toronto Blue Jays.
If he’s effective and future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander can make an impact once he returns from the IL, it’s entirely possible that the Astros reach the ALCS for the eighth year in a row.
Cleveland Guardians: +1800
Ideally, the Guardians would have done more than adding an injured Alex Cobb to their starting rotation and what should be an only a platoon bat in Lane Thomas to their lineup.
But José Ramírez headlines an offense where Josh Naylor, Steven Kwan and David Fry are all having career years. And with Emmanuel Clase, Cade Smith, Hunter Gaddis and Tim Herrin, Cleveland has one of the most dominant bullpens in recent memory.
Even with Tanner Bibee and Ben Lively headlining their rotation, the Guardians could be a tough out in the postseason, particularly if you let them get an early lead.