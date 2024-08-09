NL and AL MVP Odds Update – July 2024

As it turns out, with Ronald Acuña Jr. out for the season and Mookie Betts missing a significant period, this year looks like the perfect storm for Ohtani to join Hall of Famer Frank Robinson as just the second player in MLB history to win an MVP in both leagues.

He would also be the first full-time DH ever to win an MVP in either league.

Ketel Marte: +600

Ketel Marte has been wildly underrated for years now but Ketel Marte *batting right-handed* has truly gone severely under-appreciated for far too long



since 2018 (that's a long time!!!) ONLY Aaron Judge (1.036) has a higher OPS vs. LHP than Marte (.987)pic.twitter.com/asxcx01Q7I — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) August 7, 2024

It’s possible that this is just a race for second place, but there’s nothing wrong with silver. Marte is putting together his finest campaign since he finished fourth in NL MVP voting in 2019. He’s clubbed 29 home runs and posted 11 defensive runs saved at second base.

The Snakes are very much alive, and so is Marte’s NL MVP candidacy, even if Ohtani is the favorite.

Francisco Lindor: +2500

Lindor has overcome a slow start to have his finest season since coming to New York. He has done a little bit of everything for the Mets, who are currently in playoff position. He’s got 22 home runs, 66 RBIs, 24 stolen bases and 13 outs above average at shortstop.

The highest he’s ever finished in MVP voting was fifth in 2017 while playing in Cleveland. He may top that this year.