NL and AL MVP Odds Update – July 2024
With the trade deadline in the rearview mirror, here's a look at the latest MVP odds for both the NL and AL.
Stats updated prior to games on August 8.
Latest NL MVP Odds
Shohei Ohtani: -1400
With Ohtani not pitching in 2024, it seemed like this year would be the perfect storm for someone else to beat him in MVP voting.
As it turns out, with Ronald Acuña Jr. out for the season and Mookie Betts missing a significant period, this year looks like the perfect storm for Ohtani to join Hall of Famer Frank Robinson as just the second player in MLB history to win an MVP in both leagues.
He would also be the first full-time DH ever to win an MVP in either league.
Ketel Marte: +600
It’s possible that this is just a race for second place, but there’s nothing wrong with silver. Marte is putting together his finest campaign since he finished fourth in NL MVP voting in 2019. He’s clubbed 29 home runs and posted 11 defensive runs saved at second base.
The Snakes are very much alive, and so is Marte’s NL MVP candidacy, even if Ohtani is the favorite.
Francisco Lindor: +2500
Lindor has overcome a slow start to have his finest season since coming to New York. He has done a little bit of everything for the Mets, who are currently in playoff position. He’s got 22 home runs, 66 RBIs, 24 stolen bases and 13 outs above average at shortstop.
The highest he’s ever finished in MVP voting was fifth in 2017 while playing in Cleveland. He may top that this year.
Bryce Harper: +3000
Harper appeared to be Ohtani’s biggest competition for NL MVP at the All-Star Break, but he went into the tank in July, hitting just .149 with a .598 OPS. He’s turned things around in the early going of August, and there’s still time for the two-time NL MVP to get back in this year’s race.
What’s interesting is outside of his two MVP seasons (2015 and 2021), he doesn’t have any other top-five NL MVP finishes in his career to this point.
Elly De La Cruz: +4000
While it’s been a disappointing season for the Reds, they have to feel encouraged by the electricity that De La Cruz has shown this season. The 22-year-old was a first-time All-Star this year and leads baseball with 58 stolen bases.
What’s scary is it feels like De La Cruz is just scratching the surface of his potential.
Latest AL MVP Odds
Aaron Judge: -1100
Judge has to stay healthy, but if he does, it’s hard to imagine he won’t take home his second AL MVP in three seasons. He currently leads baseball in home runs (41), RBIs (104), walks (95), on-base percentage (.459), slugging percentage (.698) and OPS (1.158).
The only real question is whether he can break his own AL single-season record of 62 home runs, which he set in 2022.
Bobby Witt Jr.: +500
If Witt played in the NL, he would be the favorite for the MVP. Unfortunately for him, Judge is at the peak of one of the greatest power-hitting stretches in MLB history.
Still, Witt has baseball’s best marks in batting average (.349), hits (162), runs (99), total bases (281) and fWAR (8.1). If Judge slips up at all, Witt will be the AL MVP. If not, the 24-year-old still figures to be in the running for the honor perennially.
Gunnar Henderson: +1600
It was Henderson, not Witt, who was the starting shortstop for the AL in the All-Star Game, and he probably deserved to be.
However, since competing in the Home Run Derby and ASG, Henderson has just one home run and a .795 OPS. In 95 first-half games, Henderson homered 28 times and posted a .956 OPS.
Juan Soto: +2500
If Judge is the closest thing today’s game has to Barry Bonds, that would make Soto Jeff Kent. And while Kent did win the NL MVP in 2000, and Soto has yet to win one himself, the latter will probably finish with an even better career.
Soto might not win AL MVP this year, but he’s on track to finish sixth or better for the fourth time in his still-young career. And he’s going to get paid a boatload in the offseason regardless of his MVP finish.
José Ramírez: +12500
While he’s a pretty distant fifth here, Ramírez is putting together another tremendous season for Cleveland. He was an All-Star for the sixth time and has a real shot at finishing sixth or better in AL MVP voting for the sixth time in his career.