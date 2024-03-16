José Berríos Is the Most Durable Pitcher in the AL

For the past eight years, José Berríos has been one of the most durable arms in baseball.

First with the Minnesota Twins and now with the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander has put more than 200 MLB starts and 1200 MLB innings on his odometer before the age of 30. In an era when arm injuries are more frequent than ever, Berríos has never gone on the injured list. That’s an achievement in and of itself.

Since the 2016 trade deadline, when Berríos began taking regular turns in the Twins rotation, he ranks third among all pitchers in starts (207), fourth in innings pitched (1198.1), and fourth in batters faced (5048). The only person who has him beat in all three categories is reigning AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole.

In his first start of the 2018 season, Berríos twirled nine scoreless innings, striking out six and walking just one. From that day onward, he has started every five games like clockwork. Indeed, his consistency is almost comical. He has made 32 starts in each of the past five full seasons, plus 12 starts during the shortened 2020 campaign. That’s one out of five of his team’s games – every year for six years.