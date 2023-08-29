Underrated Hitting Prospects Who Have Seen Their Stock Rise

Have the Tigers found their next Kerry Carpenter? It is, of course, too early to tell, but the similarities are eerie. And I’m not talking about where they played their Double-A ball. Both Bigbie and Carpenter heard their name called in the 19th round, putting up rather pedestrian numbers in their first full season before breaking out in their age-24 campaigns. They both had pressure on their bats due to defensive questions in the corner outfield as well.

It’s impossible to ignore Bigbie’s slash line, but the numbers beneath the hood are extremely encouraging as well. In fact, in terms of exit velocities and contact rates, Bigbie has Carpenter beat in the data department (of course, there’s much more to it than that).

But Bigbie is running an above-average zone contact rate of 86% as well as a well-above-average 90th-percentile exit velocity of 105 mph. Both of those figures are on par with plenty of top-100 prospects, yet the difference is that Bigbie is an aggressive hitter who had little track record prior to this season and will turn 25 years old at the start of next year.

That said, Bigbie has played his way into not only being considered a legitimate prospect but a player who could get a big league look next year. His swing is quiet and repeatable with power to all fields. With some slight improvements to his approach as well as his glove in the outfield, Bigbie could play his way into being a top-10 prospect in a solid Tigers system.

Blake Dunn – OF – Reds

2023 stats (A+/AA): .323/.424/.528, 20 HR, 41 XBH, 158 wRC+, 23 K%, 47 SB

A 15th-round pick out of Western Michigan in 2021, Dunn enjoyed a solid collegiate career in the MAC, posting a .900 OPS over his four seasons with his main selling point being his athleticism. A standout two-sport athlete in high school, Dunn is explosive but struggled to consistently tap into power in college. Teams were intrigued by his upside, and he reportedly received plenty of interest as an under-slot candidate in 2020’s shortened draft.