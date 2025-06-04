New York Mets Feature Six Prospects on Just Baseball’s Top 100

Ever since Steve Cohen bought the New York Mets, the goal has always been to see a sustainable winner in Queens that could contend season after season. Now in year five of the Cohen era, the Mets franchise is standing on a solid foundation that could finally breed that success.

David Stearns is in the middle of this second season running baseball operations, and his presence has been felt both with the big league club and with what is going on in the Mets’ farm system. The Mets went to the NLCS last year and are currently in first place in NL East this year.

On the farm, the Mets are enjoying breakout performers at every level, as their system continues to deepen with each passing week. The Mets have clearly improved their player development under Stearns and it is showing with some of the strides we are seeing from the Mets top prospects.

We just had an update of our top 100, and the Mets have six prospects who are featured. Only the Seattle Mariners have more prospects on the top 100 with seven, and the Mets are in an elite grouping with the Dodgers, Guardians, and Brewers as the only teams that feature six.