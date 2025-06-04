New York Mets Feature Six Prospects on Just Baseball’s Top 100
In our latest Top 100 Update, the New York Mets had three new prospects make the list, bringing their total to six in the top 100.
Ever since Steve Cohen bought the New York Mets, the goal has always been to see a sustainable winner in Queens that could contend season after season. Now in year five of the Cohen era, the Mets franchise is standing on a solid foundation that could finally breed that success.
David Stearns is in the middle of this second season running baseball operations, and his presence has been felt both with the big league club and with what is going on in the Mets’ farm system. The Mets went to the NLCS last year and are currently in first place in NL East this year.
On the farm, the Mets are enjoying breakout performers at every level, as their system continues to deepen with each passing week. The Mets have clearly improved their player development under Stearns and it is showing with some of the strides we are seeing from the Mets top prospects.
We just had an update of our top 100, and the Mets have six prospects who are featured. Only the Seattle Mariners have more prospects on the top 100 with seven, and the Mets are in an elite grouping with the Dodgers, Guardians, and Brewers as the only teams that feature six.
In this update, the Mets saw two prospects move from the back-half of the top 100 up into the top 50, while one prospect dropped from the top 50 to nearly out of the top 100 altogether. We also have two new additions to the top 100 from the Mets’ farm system, which has taken them from four top 100 guys preseason to that magic number of six.
Let’s take a look at the prospects who were featured in the top 100, and where they are at two months into the 2025 season.
Click on the links on each player’s name to view their full scouting report.
100. RHP Brandon Sproat (Preseason Rank: 31)
Affiliate: Triple-A Syracuse
Brandon Sproat entered this season as our top prospect in the Mets system, which was largely the consensus across the industry. Some may have viewed Jett Williams as the top prospect, but when it came to the Mets’ arms their was no debate that Sproat was the best in the system.
Now, there is plenty of debate.
Sproat nearly slide out of the top 100 altogether after a very disappointing start to the season in Triple-A. Last year, Sproat made seven starts in Triple-A at the end of the season and pitched to a 7.85 ERA, yet those struggles were largely overlooked due to the limited sample and because of how dominant he was prior to getting that final promotion.
After starting the year in High-A Brooklyn, where he pitched to a 1.07 ERA in just over 25 innings, Sproat got the call up to Double-A, where he pitched to a 2.45 ERA with 77 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched. For his work at those two levels, Sproat was named the Mets minor league pitcher of the year.
The expectation for Sproat this year was that he could build off his success and thrive in Triple-A to the point where he would even be in consideration for a big league promotion in 2025. Now any promotion seems highly unlikely,, as Sproat can’t find his footing in Triple-A.
Through 11 starts, Sproat is pitching to a 6.02 ERA, while averaging under five innings per start. What’s most concerning is the dramatic drop-off in strikeouts for Sproat, who’s 28% K rate from last year has been cut nearly in half to just 16.6% this year.
Batters seems to be laying off Sproat’s secondaries and his fastball has lost a tick of life this year and has not been nearly as overpowering. Sproat is becoming something of a sinkerball pitcher which is not a profile that screams frontline starter.
There’s too much talent to quit on Sproat entirely, which is why he is clinging on at the very end of our top 100, but the jury is definitely out on him right now.
80. 3B Jacob Reimer (Preseason: Unranked)
Affiliate: High-A Brooklyn
A new addition to the top 100, Jacob Reimer has seen his stock rise more than any other prospect in the Mets farm system this season. Reimer had a great first pro season in 2023 where he put his name on the map by getting on base at nearly a .400 clip between Low-A and High-A at just 19 years old.
Then last year, Reimer had what amounted to a lost season after suffering a serious hamstring injury. Reimer was limited to just 25 games, then got thrown into the fire of the Arizona Fall League to get more reps. Nothing stood out in the AFL, but what he has shown this season has been eye-popping.
The former fourth round pick has been on a tear to start the season in High-A Brooklyn, where he has hit .318/.413/.580, with 27 extra-base hits in 47 games. Reimer is leading the South Atlantic League with a .993 OPS.
The Mets could certainly look to push the 21-year-old along to Double-A, as there is not much left for him to prove at this level. What he has proven so far though is that he is the best third base prospect in the Mets system, and pretty comfortably at that.
70. RHP Jonah Tong (Preseason: Unranked)
Affiliate: Double-A Binghamton
A few months ago it would have be shocking to see Jonah Tong top Brandon Sproat on a top prospect list, but 21-year-old has earned the bump in stock with the way he is tearing through hitters in Double-A to start the season.
Through his first nine starts of his season, Tong is pitching to a 2.25 ERA, with 72 strikeouts in 44 innings pitched. The 21-year-old looks like a baby Tim Lincecum, and is starting to throw like it too.
An early season highlight for Tong was when he carried a perfect game into the 7th inning, striking out 13 of the 20 batters he faced before getting pulled with 99 pitches. Tong is striking out over 40% of the batters he faces this season, after striking out 34% of batters he faced in 2024.
In the Mets farm system, Triple-A Syracuse has seemingly presented a difficult hurdle for most of their top prospects over the last few season, with Sproat being the latest example. Nolan McLean has seemed to handle the transition so far (more on that later), so maybe there is hope for Tong yet once he gets up to the level.
With the way Tong has been mowing down hitters in Double-A, there is every chance will join McLean and Sproat in Triple-A soon enough. There Tong’s command will surely be tested, so there is still refinement to do in Binghamton while he awaits his next call up.
43. SS Jett Williams (Preseason Rank: 43)
Affiliate: Double-A Binghamton
Jett Williams find himself exactly where he started the season when it comes to our top 100, as he was ranked at No. 43 then, just as he is now. Williams holding strong at 43 is a testament to what his season has been so far, an affirmation that this is the highest-floor prospect in the Mets system.
The uber-athletic Williams has hit .271/.369/.452 to start the season, with 16 stolen bases on 19 attempts, all while playing a quality shortstop. Williams profiles as an above-average defensive second baseman in the big leagues, who is athletic enough play to shortstop or center field, giving him the potential to be a super utility man for the Mets in the not-too-distant future.
Williams might not have the type of All-Star ceiling that you dream on with top 100 prospects, but he is a high probability big leaguer who can impact the game in many ways with his versatility, athleticism and strong plate discipline.
41. CF Carson Benge (Preseason Rank: 100)
Affiliate: High-A Brooklyn
Going into this season, Carson Benge was awarded with the honor of being the No. 100 prospect on our preseason Top 100.
There is honor in that because so many prospects are left on the cutting room floor, so getting that recognition before his first full pro season was an acknowledgment of his potential. Now that potential has turned into real hype, as Benge has skyrocketed up the Top 100 to No. 41!
That is the highest leap for any prospect in the Top 100, showing the potential that this 22-year-old outfielder possesses. Through 43 games in High-A Brooklyn, Benge is hitting .304/.425/.500.
It is not easy to be a left-handed hitter in Brooklyn, as it can take away a lot of home run power with the wind coming off Coney Island. Benge only has four home runs, but he also has four triples and 11 doubles. He’s walking nearly as much as he is striking out (32 BB to 38 K), and he’s playing a good center field.
Drafted 19th overall last year, Benge is looking like a potential steal, and he has already ascended to be the top ranked position player in the Mets system. He should see some real time in Double-A at some point this season.
38. RHP Nolan McLean (Preseason: Unranked)
Affiliate: Triple-A Syracuse
While Benge moved up more slots than anyone on our preseason top 100, Nolan McLean has ascended from off the list altogether as a Just Missed Top 100 Prospect, to being inside the top 40 at No. 38. Suddenly McLean is one of the top pitching prospects in all of baseball.
He started the year back in Double-A, where he had made 18 starts in 2024 and pitched to a 4.19 ERA. Across five starts this year, McLean allowed just four runs in 26 1/3 innings pitched, striking out 30 hitters while only walking 12.
That hot start earned him a quick promotion up to Triple-A, where he has since made five appearances. McLean has pitched 27 1/3 innings, with 28 strikeouts and 12 walks. His batting average against and WHIP are both a point off where they were through the same number of outings in Double-A.
Now he has given up a pair of home runs and eight runs overall, but a 2.63 ERA in Triple-A is nothing to sneeze at. The Mets MLB depth chart is pretty full, so McLean would have to force their hands to make it up this season, but enough success and they might start to have some conversations.