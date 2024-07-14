MLB Draft Top 30 Prospects

18. Seaver King – SS/OF – Wake Forest

Height/Weight: 6’0″, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | Draft Age: 21.2

Strengths: King possesses an extremely intriguing blend of speed and raw power with the ability to play all over the diamond. After standing out at D-II Wingate, King impressed on the Cape before transferring to Wake Forest where he proved productive against Power Five pitching. He posted plus exit velocities and above average contact rates, particularly within the zone. His easy plus wheels and a strong arm make him an intriguing defender at both shortstop and centerfield while also showing comfort at the hot corner. It’s a line drive-oriented swing, but King has a knack for finding the barrel, spraying hard liners all over the field. His hands work extremely quick, flashing elite bat speed and producing more impact that his frame may suggest, posting exit velocities as high as 116 MPH.

Concerns: Though he handled the jump from D-II to the ACC well, King faced issues with recognizing spin. Based on his swing reactions, it seemed as though King was struggling to pick up breaking balls in addition to a naturally higher swing rate. He has many of the ingredients needed to be a solid defender, but it does seem as though he is still searching for the spot in which he is most comfortable. It could be a CJ Abrams type of situation where his incredible athleticism allows him to overcome some shortcomings fundamentally at shortstop, but you’re left wondering if playing him at a spot that may not be his most natural is the best thing to do with an elite athlete. King’s performance on the Cape helps, but he lacks the track record that many of his peers have considering where he played his first two seasons of college ball.

Outlook: In a draft that really starts to drop off outside of the top 10 or so, King is an exciting upside play for a team in the middle of the first round or a bit later. He will likely move much slower through the minors than the other first round college bats in the class, but few offer the tools and potential defensive versatility that he does. King may project best in centerfield, though a super-utility type of profile is not a bad fall back if he does not stand out in a particular spot and he should at least be capable of playing a passable shortstop. The pitch recognition is definitely a concern, however it is important to note that King’s draft year data is also his first season outside of D-II. His above average feel to hit and decent out of zone contact rate helps mitigate the elevated chase. There’s a wider range of outcomes for King than most of his peers, but if it all clicks a team could snag a dynamic 20/20 threat capable of moving around the diamond.

19. Ryan Waldschmidt – OF – Kentucky

Height/Weight: 6’1″, 205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | Draft Age: 21.8

Strengths: A quick, compact stroke geared for driving the ball in the air, Waldschmidt produces impressive bat speed with an above average contact rate. Waldschmidt’s operation in the box is as simple as they come, starting crouched with a tiny hand load and no stride. He’s a patient hitter who is tough to punch out, sporting a chase rate right around 15% and hit .280 when down to his last strike. His exit velocities are well above average and he is a good runner who swiped 60 bags in 170 career collegiate games.

Concerns: Waldschmidt has dealt with some injury issues dating back to high school and most recently suffered a torn ACL in the Cape Cod League in 2023. He still runs well, but his fringy arm and overall shakiness reads wise have him looking like a an iffy defender in a corner. Waldschmidt’s swing can work uphill to the point that he struggles to adjust against breaking balls, lacking the “B” swing that could help him battle more effectively against spin.

Outlook: Breaking out as a junior, Waldschmidt doesn’t quite have the track record that some of the other first round college bats have. That said, the overall production and impressive underlying data make him an exciting bat. His above average wheels and athleticism provides some hope that he can develop as a defender and it is worth noting that he missed significant defensive development reps in both high school and college due to injuries. Waldschmidt’s hit, power and speed combination make him intriguing even if there is little defensive value.

20. Christian Moore – 2B – Tennessee

Height/Weight: 6’1″, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | Draft Age: 21.7

Strengths: Moore made as big of a leap as anyone heading into his draft year, doubling his home run total from his sophomore year while upping his batting average by 70 points. The underlying data backed the breakout with Moore making as big of a leap as anybody in the draft class contact rate wise (12%) while maintaining some of the best exit velocities in college baseball. The most glaring improvement was Moore’s ability to hit secondaries, boosting his OPS by more than 400 points against non-fastballs. Moore played a huge part in Tennessee’s National Championship run, launching five homers in the postseason.

Concerns: Moore is a stiff defender with a fringy arm who will likely settle in on the right side of the infield. He’s a fringy runner as well. Moore can struggle with elevated fastballs, something that could be exposed further in pro ball. While the massive leap forward against non-fastballs is surely a huge positive, it is fair to question whether he can maintain those improvements at the next level.

Outlook: Another bat-first prospect in this class, Moore has as much pressure on his bat as just about any hitter in the class, offering little value beyond the batter’s box. Massive power upside and a drastically improved feel it make Moore a slam dunk first rounder and has a chance to be as productive as any of the Tier 2 bats in the class if the contact leap translates.

21. Caleb Lomavita – C – California

Height/Weight: 5’11”, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | Draft Age: 21.7

With strong tools across the board, Lomavita has the ingredients to be a complete catcher. He’s a sound defender who moves well behind the dish with a strong arm and receiving that has continued to come along. Offensively, Lomavita offers potential for above average hit and power with an athletic operation in the box. The biggest drawback for Lomavita is his extremely aggressive approach, walking just 12 times in 258 plate appearances with the tendency to give at-bats away by swinging at pitcher’s pitches early in counts.

22. Ryan Sloan – RHP – York HS, IL

Height/Weight: 6’4″, 220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | Draft Age: 18.5

Sloan fits the power right-hander description both with his stuff and build. Standing at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, Sloan’s fastball sits in the mid 90s, flirting with the upper 90s. He generates good ride and run from his three-quarters release, creating plenty of horizontal separation and a tough tunnel from his plus slider. He also mixes in a changeup that flashes above average. He throws plenty of strikes for such a big build. He may be a tough sign away from Wake Forest.

23. Kash Mayfield – LHP – Elk City HS, OK

Height/Weight: 6’4″, 195 | Bat/Throw: L/L | Draft Age: 19.4

Mayfield is older for a high school prospect, which draft models typically don’t agree with, but his polish could very well make it a moot point. The southpaw’s delivery is smooth and repeatable, already commanding a trio of pitches for a strike. His fastball has ticked up to 92-94 mph, touching beyond the mid 90s. Both his slider and changeup have flashed above average. At 6-foot-4, 190 pounds, Mayfield could have more velocity in the tank as he matures.

24. Jurrangelo Cinjtje – RHP – Mississippi St.

Height/Weight: 5’11”, 175 | Bat/Throw: S/S | Draft Age: 21.1

A strike thrower with a mid 90s fastball from the right-side and low 90s fastball from the left-side, Cintje projects best as a right-hander, with a trio of intriguing secondaries to complement the heater. He already has a great feel for spin, landing his breaking balls for a strike just shy of 70% as a right-hander while flashing a changeup. Cinjtje’s feel to pitch is that much more impressive when you consider the fact that he has only really focused on pitching over the last year and change.

25. Vance Honeycutt – OF – North Carolina

Height/Weight: 6’4″, 205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | Draft Age: 21.8

The best defender in the draft at any position, Honeycutt can run balls down with the best of them in centerfield. While his plus power and speed only add to the allure, players who whiff as much as Honeycutt rarely go in the first round. He made some progress in the box as a junior and his elite defense combined with big raw power will earn him plenty of patience.

Vance Honeycutt makes it look so easy in CF. Gets great jumps and comfortable reads with elite closing speed and spacial awareness.



Here's some of the most impressive grabs he made last season. Easily one of the first names called if his projectable bat takes step forward. pic.twitter.com/4YUBZFYO6J — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) February 11, 2024

26. Brody Brecht – RHP – Iowa

Height/Weight: 6’4″, 205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | Draft Age: 21.8

Brecht has always turned heads with his loud stuff, the challenge has been filling up the zone, something he did much better in the final weeks of his collegiate career. An impressive athlete on the mound, Brecht played wide receiver at the University of Iowa before shifting his focus to baseball. He sits in the upper 90s, touching triple digits with a nasty slider with gyro break that is effective to both lefties and righties. He found a decent feel for a splitter, giving him a legitimate third pitch.

Brody Brecht has seen things click in the back half of his draft year. Runs it up to triple digits with a nasty slider, but it's been all about the command. 18% walk rate in 2023, same story in first half this year.



Last 6 starts: 38 IP, 1.66 ERA, 38 K%, 11.6 BB%, 0.98 OPBA pic.twitter.com/ArTefqLBAv — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) May 23, 2024

27. Walker Janek – C – Sam Houston State

Height/Weight: 6’0″, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | Draft Age: 21.8

The best defensive catcher in the class, Janek made a leap offensively in his junior season after a strong showing on the Cape. His arm is plus and he moves extremely well behind the dish, grading out well as a blocker and receiver. There’s average hit and power potential as well which would be more than enough with his defensive value.

28. Tommy White – 3B – Louisiana State

Height/Weight: 6’0″, 240 | Bat/Throw: R/R | Draft Age: 21.6

A bit of a polarizing prospect, White never quite matched his incredible freshman season that saw him mash 27 home runs in just 55 games for NC State before transferring to LSU. Regardless, he compiled 75 homers in his 187 game collegiate career and cut his strikeout rate down to just 16% in his junior season. White produces eye-popping bat speed and could unlock more consistent hit and power as he refines his swing mechanics and finds more efficiency with his path. He’s a candidate to potentially move to first base, but has worked hard to stick at the hot corner.

29. William Schmidt – RHP – Catholic HS, LA

Height/Weight: 6’4″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | Draft Age: 18.8

A lanky right-hander who is a data darling, Schmidt sits in the mid 90s with a devastating power curve at 80 MPH with 12-6 action at around 2,700-2,900 RPM. His long arm action can be difficult to repeat which paired with being more of a natural supinator, results in inconsistent results with his changeup and command overall. He’s extremely projectable with the chance to overwhelm hitters with an electric three pitch mix as he progresses.

30. Kaelen Culpepper – SS – Kansas State

Height/Weight: 6’0″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | Draft Age: 21.6

Nothing jumps off of the page with Culpepper, but he is a balanced prospect with a strong shot of sticking at shortstop thanks to his clean actions and a rocket for an arm that hedges some questions on his range. There’s at least an average feel to hit with an approach that shored up as the season progressed, helping him finish his collegiate career on a torrid streak. The power is likely fringy, but he hit the ball harder down the stretch as well. He’s an above average runner.