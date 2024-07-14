MLB Draft Top 30 Prospects
The MLB Draft can become a financially-driven frenzy. Who are the best players in the class when it comes to on-field ability?
The 2024 MLB Draft is finally upon us! From college sluggers, to high-octane arms, to two standout prep bats, this draft class has intrigue littered throughout the first couple of rounds. While it may not possess the top-end talent and overall depth that the 2023 MLB Draft boasted, this draft could still provide value to teams anywhere within the first round.
This ranking is NOT a mock draft. We have already published several mock drafts, including our MLB Mock Draft 3.0. This is simply a ranking of the best prospects in the 2024 MLB Draft, and how they may be valued against their draft class counterparts when it comes to a top 100 or a team top prospect list.
Some names that we may be a bit higher on than the industry include Cam Smith (3B), Carson Benge (OF) and Slade Caldwell (OF). On the other side, we are somewhat lower than most on Christian Moore (2B), Vance Honeycutt (OF).
1. Travis Bazzana – 2B – Oregon State
Height/Weight: 5’9″, 170 | Bat/Throw: L/R | Draft Age: 21.9
Strengths: The safest offensive profile in the class, Bazzana added power heading into his junior season, launching 28 homers in 60 games for Oregon State. His performance on the Cape (.375/.456/.581) quells the concern about a lack of competition in the PAC-12, along with his strong numbers against high velocity. It’s hard to argue against a leap in exit velocities and game power that did not come at the expense of a superb feel to hit and sound approach. Bazzana is consistently lauded for his work ethic and makeup.
Concerns: Like many of the top players in this class, Bazzana does not offer a ton of defensive value, currently limited to an average second base. He’s a plus runner who has dabbled in the outfield a bit and could potentially get a look out there from the team who drafts him.
Outlook: Bazzana may not possess the obvious upside that some other potential No. 1 picks have, but it’s still a floor/ceiling combination that seems too sound for any team to pass up on. Plus hit with above average power does not grow on trees, especially with plus wheels and the intangibles teams look for in a key franchise piece. Sure, he’s a second baseman, but so are Jose Altuve and Ketel Marte.
2. JJ Wetherholt – SS/2B – West Virginia
Height/Weight: 5’10”, 190 | Bat/Throw: L/R | Draft Age: 21.9
Strengths: Rivaling Travis Bazzana for the best hit tool in the class, Wetherholt possesses plus bat speed paired with a path that is both efficient and produces loft/backspin. His strong plate discipline helps shore up what could be a plus hit and at least average game power profile. He has handled lefties well, with an OPS well north of 1.000 against same-handed pitchers since the start of 2023. He’s a twitchy athlete and above average runner who can create some havoc on the base paths when healthy.
Concerns: Wetherholt missed six weeks with a Grade 3 hamstring strain just a few games into the season, the second time he has dealt with a hamstring issue. The missed time shortened Wetherholt’s audition at shortstop, where his fringy arm seems could point towards a slide over to second base.
Outlook: Plus hit, at least average power and plus plate discipline should have whoever drafts Wetherholt sleeping soundly regardless of his defensive home, assuming the hamstring issues do not continue to become a theme. In his 27 games at shortstop in 2024, Wetherholt’s actions and footwork were good enough to earn a more extended look at the position. If he moves to second base, he could be a well-above average defender there. It’s hard to find hitters who can blend plus contact rates with the ability to consistently elevate and his leap in the exit velocity department only makes his offensive upside that much more intriguing above what is a solid floor.
3. Jac Caglianone – 1B – Florida
Height/Weight: 6’5″, 217 | Bat/Throw: L/L | Draft Age: 21.4
Strengths: Caglianone not only possesses the best power in the class, but he will immediately boast some of the best raw power in the minor leagues once the ink dries. The 6-foot-5, 250 pound slugger has posted exit velocities as high as 120 MPH with metal and launched 68 home runs in 137 games dating back to his sophomore year. He is way more hitterish than what you come to expect from a hitter of his archetype and only improved upon his already above average feel to hit by posting a 92% in zone contact rate in 2024 along with a batting average north of .400 against southpaws. It’s truly elite offensive upside with Caglianone.
Concerns: If not for a hyper-aggressive approach, he’s likely the top bat in the class with little dissent. Even with a slight improvement swing decisions wise, Caglianone’s 37% chase rate was 15% above Division I average last season, creating some concern that his nature at the plate could undermine his above average feel to hit. Though he”s at least intriguing on the mound, he projects best as a hitter, where his first base and maybe right field profile places plenty of pressure on his bat.
Outlook: Sometimes you don’t need to overthink it: elite raw power paired with an impressive feel for the barrel is hard to find. If a team believes Caglianone’s high chase rates were more a matter of mindset rather than pitch recognition, it’s hard to imagine him anywhere but the top two spots on a draft board. Though a small sample, he was tangibly more selective in the postseason for the Gators, but remained dominant. In a draft where defense is mostly secondary, the one with 40 home run upside should probably be near the top. Especially when the swing mechanics are simple and the operation is athletic in the box. He hits bombs on his “C” swings.
4. Charlie Condon – OF – Georgia
Height/Weight: 6’6″, 211 | Bat/Throw: R/R | Draft Age: 21.3
Strengths: Trailing only Caglianone in the raw power department, Condon mashed his way to the Golden Spikes Award in his redshirt sophomore year, hitting .433 with 37 home runs in just 60 games. Condon handles velocity well, even at the top of the zone, with a contact rate of 87% and an OPS near 1.300 against fastballs 93+ MPH in 2024. 6-foot-6 with a relatively slender frame, Condon should grow into the 70 grade raw power that he is already knocking on the door of. After splitting time between first base and right field in 2023, Condon saw action at all three outfield spots and even third base. He was not a disaster at third and could get a longer look there, but he is also good enough in an outfield corner to fend off a move to first base if the hot corner is not in the cards.
Concerns: While Condon was far improved against secondaries in 2024 from production perspective, he still struggled against higher quality breaking balls and changeups with a path that can be in and out of the zone too quickly as his front side pulls off. Condon’s contact rate drops from 90% against fastballs to below 70% against secondaries, one of the more dramatic discrepancies at the top of the draft class, but his elite contact rate against fastballs does help his case. While his knack for pulling the ball in the air bodes well for his game power, there’s some concern that his path is too grooved to do just that and not much else.
Outlook It’s difficult to argue against a hitter who put up the best offensive season of the BBCOR era, even in a year where home runs sky-rocketed across the country. Even if Condon is able to surprise and hold it down at third base or play a better-than-expected corner outfield, the vast majority of his value will come from his bat. Even if Condon struggles to consistently produce against professional secondary stuff, his ability to pull high velocity in the air and demolish hanging breaking balls should allow him to tap into his 30 home run upside. Condon’s above average plate discipline trending closer to plus, should help hedge challenges against non-fastballs as well.
5. Hagen Smith – LHP – Arkansas
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 215 | Bat/Throw: L/L | Draft Age: 20.9
Strengths: A unique release and a mid 90s fastball with run and ride paired with a wipeout slider make Smith a high-floor arm who could already get outs from a big league bullpen. His fastball jumped nearly two ticks to 95.5 MPH and held much more consistently late into 2024. His short-arm motion from a low-three quarters slot helps both the ride on his fastball and sweep on his slider play up to both lefties and righties, holding both to a batting average below .150.
The improved command of his fastball paired with the big in-zone whiff numbers it generates helps him quickly erase hitter’s counts when he does fall behind, but he did a better job of getting ahead in 2024 with the confidence to throw his slider in any count too.
Concerns: We have seen plenty of cases where big league starters can succeed predominantly throwing a combination of a plus fastball and slider, but a trusted third pitch would help Smith reach closer to frontline upside. He made some progress with his changeup in 2024, but it is still somewhat of a firm, inconsistent pitch. While his command was improved last season as well, he still walked 10% of batters. He’ll need to at least take another half step forward in the strike-throwing department to have a shot at his No. 2 upside.
Outlook: Smith may have a wider range of outcomes than most pitchers in the class, but that is not to be confused with a low floor. Even in the unfortunate scenario where Smith’s command plays better out of the bullpen, he has the ingredients to be one of the better high leverage arms in the game. That said, his two tick jump in fastball velocity paired with an improved feel for a changeup and better overall command have him trending towards the middle of a big league rotation. Even if the changeup is fringy it would likely play up off of his lively fastball and tough slot as a complementary third pitch (see: Garrett Crochet), but it should develop. It’s hard to fail with a fastball/slider combination like Hagen Smith’s.
6. Chase Burns – RHP – Wake Forest
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | Draft Age: 21.5
Strengths: Burns has a fastball that frequently grabs triple digits and a pair of impressive breaking balls. His over-the-top release creates a difficult tunnel for hitters who consistently struggled to pick up his power breaking balls. His upper 80s slider is his most trusted weapon, with the downward bite really playing up from his high slot. A double-plus pitch, Burns maintained a 70% strike rate on the pitch with a chase rate just below 50%. His low 80s curveball can blend with his slider, but has enough velocity separation to give him a slightly different look that he does not command quite as well. He is a physical specimen who has been able to maintain his velocity deep into the season throughout each of his three collegiate campaigns and is a fiery competitor on the mound.
Concerns: Though Burns is build and athleticism hedges the concern some, high-effort, high slot righties are typically not the preferred pitcher profile, especially when the breaking ball usage is high. Despite the consistently high velocity of his heater, hitters were able to see it well from his release/plane, posting an OPS just over .960. Lefties in particular crushed his fastball, hitting well over .300 with an OPS north of 1.100 and a swinging strike rate of just 9%. Burns flashed an iffy changeup, but abandoned it as the season progressed. Throughout the postseason, Burns started to lose confidence in his fastball, cutting the usage below 40%.
Outlook: While Burns and Smith couldn’t be more different as pitchers, it is so close between the two that it comes down to a matter of taste and which weaknesses between the two evaluators think is the easiest to overcome/hedge. If Burns can establish his fastball at the top more consistently, it would likely help the pitch perform better, but the effort-driven nature of his delivery creates some concern in his ability to consistently locate it at the top and when he tugs it down to the middle third or bottom of the zone, it is clearly a very hittable pitch on the downward plane. It’s not going to get any easier for Burns to get his fastball by professional hitters and high reliance on a pair of breaking balls that can bleed into each other a bit doesn’t help.
That said, the slider is an elite big league pitch and his curveball has still performed quite well and can possibly be tweaked to give him a more definitive third pitch. A special physical talent, there’s always the chance that Burns figures out how to get his fastball to play more consistently at the top of the zone, which could help his breaking balls play up even further and you can’t teach his power on the mound. There’s No. 2 upside for Burns as well, but perhaps a few more tweaks necessary to get there than Smith. It’s worth wondering if Burns should play around with a splitter, which could further elevate his outlook if he can find even a decent feel for it.
7. Cam Smith – 3B – (Florida State)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 215 | Bat/Throw: R/R | Draft Age: 21.4
Strengths: Effortless power to all fields and good bat-to-ball for a hitter standing at 6-foot-3 with a frame that is just about maxed out resulted in a .347 batting average on the Cape and a contact rate of 83% as a draft-eligible sophomore. He has as simple of an operation in the box as you can find in the class, starting crouched with his hands already in his slot while featuring almost no stride. His swing path is more geared for line-drives, but his plus exit velocities and ability to find the barrel allows him to still slug plenty with room for more.
Above average plate discipline helps bolster Smith’s offensive profile, running a chase rate right around 20% while recognizing spin well. His contact rate only slips from 85% against fastballs to 80% against secondaries. His stagnation in the box is not to be confused with stiffness or rigidity as he showed the ability to get to pitches outside of the zone and spoil both on the Cape and throughout the collegiate season. Smith not only has the chops to stick at third base, he could be above average there. He moves his feet well, has a plus arm and is comfortable throwing on the run from different angles with the only drawback being the fact that his hands could be a bit softer.
Concerns: Already quite filled out, Smith manages his 230 pound frame well, but could continue to slow down as he matures, potentially eating into his impressive agility at third base. His flatter swing path resulted in an elevated ground ball rate and he particularly struggled to elevate fastballs consistently, something he will need to do to reach closer his power ceiling. He turns to a no-stride approach with two strikes and can tend to be too keen on making contact when behind, resulting in more weak contact. As a draft-eligible sophomore who had a shaky freshman season, Smith does not have as lengthy of a track record as the other top collegiate bats in the class.
Outlook: In terms of underlying batted ball data, Smith is right on par with the top bats in the class. His home run output was slightly subdued from other top hitters in his exit velocity bucket, but his breakout on the Cape after a disappointing freshman season was an indication that he is capable of making adjustments in the box and he maintained the improvements over a 110-game sample. Strong plate discipline, the ability to play a quality third base and sneaky speed make Smith a more well-rounded prospect than we may get credit for. There’s similarities to Josh Jung in more ways than one.
8. Braden Montgomery – OF – Texas A&M
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 201 | Bat/Throw: S/R | Draft Age: 21.2
Strengths: Montgomery is a twichy and explosive athlete, capable of producing eye-popping bat speed from both sides of the plate with little pre-swing movement. While exit velocities were up across college baseball last season, Montgomery enjoyed one of the largest leaps in that department seeing his 90th percentile exit velocity jump by more than four mph. In addition to improved exit velocities, Montgomery looked much more natural with his right-handed swing in 2024, finding much more rhythm and consistency in his moves. It’s extremely difficult to sneak a fastball by him, hitting well over .400 with 7 home runs against 93+ MPH. Montgomery is at least an average runner who should cover enough ground in a corner, accentuated by the strongest outfield arm in the class.
Concerns: While Montgomery is not overly expansive with his approach, he does struggle to recognize spin at times and can get on his front foot prematurely on changeups. He posted just a 62% contact rate against changeups and he will only see more of them in pro ball, especially from the left side. His path can flatten out, resulting in a ground ball rate that is slightly elevated, though his higher exit velocities should allow him to get away with some more contact on the ground. Montgomery may lack the swing malleability to hedge his swing decisions against secondaries.
Outlook: There’s plus or better raw power already with Montgomery, and he really demonstrated the ability to get into it in games against more challenging competition in 2024 after transferring from the PAC-12 to the SEC. His moves are so simple in the box, that he could actually benefit from a more pronounced counter-move to keep his weight back and facility adjustability as his hands can get crowded. He can hit pitches out in any region of the strike zone and rarely misses a mistake. His launch quickness is among the most impressive in the class, boasting 30+ home run upside with a chance at an average hit tool if he can find some more barrel adjustability and/or recognize spin more effectively.
9. Bryce Rainer – SS/RHP – Harvard-Westlake HS, CA
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 185 | Bat/Throw: L/R | Draft Age: 19
Strengths: A legitimate two-way prospect, Rainer already has exciting tools with a projectable frame, providing plenty of power to dream on at the shortstop position. He ripped exit velocities as high as 111 MPH at the National High School Baseball Invitational in Cary, NC and naturally creates loft and carry to all fields. Rainer has already displayed a good feel for the strike zone. His mid 90s fastball on the mound translates into the field where his double-plus arm and solid footwork project to keep him there as he gains more reps. Pitching seems to be more of a fallback than a two-way plan for Rainer who possesses above average command with a quality changeup and breaking ball.
Concerns: Rainer has improved plenty over the last year and looks far more hitterish, but he is still learning to control his long levers more effectively. His hand load results in his bat wrapping far behind his head as he loads, which can cause the barrel to lag behind his body and add length to his swing. Between his levers and slight mechanical inefficiencies there’s a chance he lands shy of an average hit tool. Already a fringy runner, there’s a chance that Rainer could continue to slow down as he matures, which could potentially move him off of shortstop.
Outlook: Beyond spending time on the mound, Rainer played all over the diamond for Team USA prior to his senior season, making it that much more impressive that his actions are already so natural at shortstop. While there’s a chance the hit tool is fringy, his plus power projection, knowledge of the strike zone and likelihood of sticking at shortstop combine to offset concern there. Rainer has enjoyed plenty of helium over the last six months, ascending to the top of the prep class. Now finally focusing on being an everyday shortstop, the upswing could continue for 19-year-old in pro ball with the potential to blossom into a slick-defending shortstop capable of launching 30 homers.
10. Trey Yesavage – RHP – East Carolina
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 225 | Bat/Throw: R/R | Draft Age: 21
Strengths: As polished of an arm as you’ll find in this class, Yesavage fills up the zone with four pitches and does a great job of limiting damage. His 93-95 MPH fastball and 85-87 MPH slider led the way for him as a sophomore, where he struck out more than 30% of hitters. The slider has consistently performed for him thanks to a good feel for it and an ability to manipulate it into a shorter harder pitch as well.
He found a better feel for his splitter in 2024, upping his strike rate and usage by 5% with the pitch serving as his primary strikeout weapon against left-handed hitters who mustered a batting average below .100 against it. He will also mix in a 12-6 curveball to lefties that flashes average. With a course of action against lefties and righties, Yesavage’s strikeout rate ballooned to 41% in 2024. His fastball, slider and splitter give him an above average pitch mix with a chance for either of the secondaries to blossom into a plus offering.
Concerns: Similar to Chase Burns, Yesavage features a high, over-the-top release that can put his fastball on a hittable trajectory when it is not located at the top of the zone. In fact, his 6.8 foot release height would be one of the highest in Major League Baseball. Yesavage mitigated loud contact with his fastball, but also did not consistently face the caliber of competition that the other top arms in the class did, making it fair to question how his fastball performs in the pro ranks. Yesavage was hospitalized with a collapsed lung at the end of the season, but only missed two turns through the rotation and shut down Wake Forest upon his return before participating in the draft combine as well.
Outlook: Though Yesavage may not possess the ceiling of Burns and Smith, there is no denying that he is the third best arm in the class and there’s a realistic scenario where he climbs as quickly as anyone. Characteristically, his fastball most similarly compares to Nick Pivetta’s, so there is some precedent there at 93-95 MPH. His splitter could be a difference-maker in pro ball if he can continue to build on his command improvements, especially from his slot. He’s a high probability No. 4 starter with the upside of a strong middle-rotation option.
11. Carson Benge – OF – Oklahoma State
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 184 | Bat/Throw: L/R | Draft Age: 21.5
Strengths: Another legitimate two-way prospect, Benge was effective as a swingman for Oklahoma State with a low 90s fastball and trio of secondaries. Following up a standout redshirt freshman season (missed 2022 with Tommy John surgery) with an even more impressive sophomore campaign has Benge looking like one of the more intriguing outfield prospects in the class. After struggling to elevate in 2023, Benge slashed his ground ball rate by more than 10%, more than doubling his home run total to 18 while increasing his slug by 130 points. Benge really shows off his athleticism in the box, using his base well while creating plenty of whip with the barrel. He has great hand-eye with impressive swing variance to get to pitches in tough spots, boasting a zone-contact rate of 92% and overall contact rate of 84%.
Benge is a patient hitter, walking more than he struck out at Oklahoma State while running a chase rate below 20%. He predominantly played right field in his two collegiate seasons, but he’s an above average runner who gets great reads off of the bat, taking efficient clean routes and looking the part of a centerfielder. If he cant stick up the middle, he would grade as an easy plus defender in a corner where his plus arm would play well.
Concerns: There’s a lot of moving parts to Benge’s swing. He starts open, getting back closed with an early leg kick in tandem with a barrel tip, but then will feature another small toe tap as he prepares to fire the barrel. The double load can result in Benge can looking rushed against fastballs at times, catching them too deep. The result is too many ground balls on heaters, but he still took a big step forward in that regard last season. Benge is a potential platoon candidate, seeing a steep drop off in production left on left.
Outlook: Benge is a unique athlete who may just be scraping the surface of the player he can ultimately be. He has a wiry build and could probably add some strength without losing any speed. It’s not uncommon for two-way players to add mass upon shifting their focus from the mound. Added strength could also facilitate a simpler operation in the box. Benge is more of a projection play than the other college bats in his range, but he has the potential for plus hit and at least average power while playing a viable center.
12. Konnor Griffin – SS/OF – Jackson Prep HS, MS
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | Draft Age: 18.2
Strengths: Griffin offers as much upside as any prospect in the class. He’s 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, but turns in plus run times and projects as a strong defender at both shortstop and center field with a plus arm. He gets to his top speed quickly for such a physical player and may project best in centerfield where he gets great jumps and chews up plenty of ground with his long strides. High school stats are to be taken with a grain of salt, but he stole 85 bags in 43 games this spring. If there were more clarity on Griffin’s hit tool, he’d likely be a top five pick, though he has made progress in the contact department over the last year or so. There’s still room on Griffin’s big frame for more strength, making plus power easy to dream on.
Concerns: The progress Griffin has made hit tool wise is encouraging but the swing can still lack fluidity and rhythm. As a result, he can fight himself mechanically as well as look rushed, leaning back to try to create more room to get the barrel out. Tying in with the mechanical inefficiencies is tardiness on higher velocity, causing him to cheat and expand when he’s feeling rushed.
Outlook: In a draft that lacks premium defenders, Griffin has a chance to be impactful at two key spots with as much defensive upside in center field as anybody not named Vance Honeycutt. He does just about everything possible to take pressure off of his questionable hit tool beyond the impactful defense, offering a tantalizing blend of power upside and speed that already translates both on the base paths and in the field. Young for the class, Griffin reclassified after last season and turned 18 just a few months before the draft. Whoever selects Griffin will knowingly be signing up for a project, but there’s no shortage of teams willing to embark on a journey that could end in a 30/30 threat who can go get it in center field. The swing is going to still need to come along a good bit to reach that point though.
13. Slade Caldwell – OF – Valley View HS, AR
Height/Weight: 5’9″, 170 | Bat/Throw: L/L | Draft Age: 18.1
Strengths: Twitchy and explosive yet polished, Caldwell makes up for what he lacks in stature by out-punching his weight and playing at full speed constantly. His twitchiness paired with his short levers results in an extremely quick and compact stroke that aids his ability to get to velocity even when he is tardy timing wise. He repeats his moves well in the box, handling high-quality left-handed pitching comfortably at the Area Code Games while consistently demonstrating a great feel for the strike zone. Caldwell is a 70-grade runner who projects as a well-above average defender in centerfield. Great baseball instincts and makeup that evaluators rave about make Caldwell an easy sell for teams and a candidate to climb quickly relative to his prep peers.
Concerns: Caldwell’s shorter path can result in the barrel flattening out and more ground balls. He is maxed out physically, capping his raw power as well. Defensive value and speed help, but he’s likely going to have to be a plus hitter with consistently strong swing decisions to be an above average regular.
Outlook: Smaller stature prep hitters like Jett Williams and Kevin McGonigle slipped further than they should have in each of the last two drafts, and if Caldwell slides into the back half of the first round this time around, he could be the latest example. He may not possess the upside of a Bryce Rainer or Konnor Griffin, but he may be the most equipped to hit the ground running in pro ball. There’s still plenty of offensive potential here too as Caldwell has a chance for a plus hit tool with enough impact to produce 10-15 homers and plenty of doubles. That is more than enough production from a valuable defender in centerfield with 70 wheels.
14. Nick Kurtz – 1B – Wake Forest
Height/Weight: 6’6″, 230 | Bat/Throw: L/L | Draft Age: 21.4
Strengths: An imposing figure who consistently hits the ball in the air, Kurtz launched 61 home runs in 164 collegiate games with more than half of his hits being for extra bases. Despite having one of the loftiest hard-hit launch angles in the class, Kurtz managed to produce above average contact rates. Extremely patient at the plate, Kurtz edged out Travis Bazzana for the most walks at the Division I level last season, drawing 78 free passes. The power is foul pole to foul pole for Kurtz. Being quick and efficient with his long levers allows him to turn around hard stuff inside while having little issue catching the ball deep and going back side, maintaining his direction well. Despite often getting deep into counts, Kurtz walked far more than he punched out in his collegiate career. He is a strong defender at first base, grading out as plus at the position.
Concerns: Though still very productive, Kurtz took a small step backwards offensively in a year where offense was up across college baseball. Seeing less to hit seemingly put him in a passive mode, with his swing rate dropping by roughly 5%, more frequently letting pitches that he did damage on in 2023 go by for a called strike. His barrel accuracy and quickness has allowed him to fend off whiff issues as an amateur, but his swing style does make it difficult to adjust once he gets going, resulting in a stark drop off in out of zone contact rates against secondaries, especially changeups. He dealt with a rotator cuff strain and biceps tendonitis which may explain his slow start, but is also something to monitor given the high-effort nature of his swing.
Outlook: Like any first base prospect, Kurtz is going to need to really hit. Between the raw power, ability to consistently elevate and knack for drawing free passes, Kurtz has the potential to carry his weight and then some at first and it does help some that he is an excellent defender at the spot. After returning from his two week injury absence, Kurtz went on to post an OPS north of 1.400 the rest of the way, only supporting the idea that his slow start was more injury related than anything. He hit lefties well over the course of his collegiate career with the high walk rates also hedging possible platoon issues.
15. Cam Caminiti – LHP – Saguaro HS, AZ
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 205 | Bat/Throw: L/L | Draft Age: 17.9
Strengths: Still just 17 years old on draft day, Caminiti is physically mature at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds and is a premium athlete on the mound. His fastball hovers around the mid 90s with life and can be hard for hitters to pick up from a cross-body delivery. His changeup works really well off of it and already flashes above average. His breaking balls lag behind some, but his slider has looked sharper this spring and plays up from his delivery. He has performed consistently on the summer circuit and lead his high school team to a state championship, dominating in the title game. His delivery is relatively low-effort, leaving the door open for another tick or two.
Concerns: The progress Caminiti has made with his breaking balls is encouraging, but there is still a bit to be desired when it comes to his ability to spin it. His athleticism and clean mechanics should result in more strikes as he matures, though the command is still a bit inconsistent.
Outlook: Easily the best prep arm in the class, Caminiti has a fastball that should help him make the transition into pro ball more seamlessly than his peers. His changeup should play well off of that, and with the positive trend of his slider, there’s good reason to believe Caminiti can develop a well-rounded arsenal that is accentuated by a fastball that can dominate at the top. His youth and athleticism with already impressive stuff make him an arm that is easy to dream on.
16. Theo Gillen – SS – Westlake HS, TX
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 195 | Bat/Throw: L/R | Draft Age: 18.9
Strengths: A well-rounded prep shortstop, Gillen balances both polish and upside, making him a prospect who teams could prefer over some of the tier two college bats. His swing is smooth from the left side with little wasted movement and a clean path. Possessing a strong frame with room for some more strength, Gillen already flashes above average power, demonstrating a good feel to backspin to the pull side. He commands his at bats well with a great understanding of the strike zone and the barrel maneuverability to spoil tough pitches. Gillen is a plus runner who has the footwork and actions to potentially stick at shortstop.
Concerns: Gillen has really struggled to stay on the field through his high school career, undergoing shoulder surgery in his sophomore season and missing time his junior year with a knee injury. His arm strength is fringy, which could be a residual effect of the surgery.
Outlook: If not for his injury concerns, Gillen could be right there with Bryce Rainer and Konnor Griffin, but a labrum issue for a shortstop in addition to a knee injury is far from ideal, especially as he heads into a higher impact environment with far more games. There’s potential for plus hit and above average power with plus speed and a good shot to stick at shortstop if he regains some more of his arm strength as he gets further away from the shoulder surgery. If he moves to second base, he could be a plus defender there, but he could also project well in centerfield with his speed. Teams who are less concerned about Gillen’s injury history could see him as a top 10 prospect in this class.
17. James Tibbs – OF – Florida State
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 205 | Bat/Throw: L/L | Draft Age: 21.8
Strengths: Few hitters in college have made more impressive progress over the last three seasons than Tibbs. After striking out nearly a third of the time as a freshman, Tibbs made some mechanical adjustments to aid his timing and clean up his path. He also eliminated his stride with two strikes, making him a much more effective hitter when down to his last chance. Tibbs now projects as at least an average hitter with above average power. He was stellar with two strikes in his junior season, hitting over .280 with an OPS just above .900. Tibbs likes to catch the ball out front to get it in the air, but his bat lives in the zone for a long time, allowing him to have a wider contact window against secondaries. He demolishes fastballs, posting an OPS above 1.200 against 93+ MPH.
Concerns: Much of Tibbs’ production came against righties, posting an OPS around .730 against same-handed pitchers, seeing his mechanics break down a bit with some challenges picking up spin. Tibbs is a below average runner and is likely limited to average-at-best corner outfield defense.
Outlook: Because of his ability to demolish righties with above average hit and power, Tibbs is one of the higher floor bats in the class. Even if he is a bulk platoon piece, his video-game numbers against right-handed fastballs, solid feel for the strike zone and ability to hit with two strikes makes him a potentially consistent and highly productive one at that. He should be fine in either corner as his arm strength improved during his time in Tallahassee. Nothing jumps off of the page, but there could be a Joc Pederson type of profile here if it all works out.
18. Seaver King – SS/OF – Wake Forest
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | Draft Age: 21.2
Strengths: King possesses an extremely intriguing blend of speed and raw power with the ability to play all over the diamond. After standing out at D-II Wingate, King impressed on the Cape before transferring to Wake Forest where he proved productive against Power Five pitching. He posted plus exit velocities and above average contact rates, particularly within the zone. His easy plus wheels and a strong arm make him an intriguing defender at both shortstop and centerfield while also showing comfort at the hot corner. It’s a line drive-oriented swing, but King has a knack for finding the barrel, spraying hard liners all over the field. His hands work extremely quick, flashing elite bat speed and producing more impact that his frame may suggest, posting exit velocities as high as 116 MPH.
Concerns: Though he handled the jump from D-II to the ACC well, King faced issues with recognizing spin. Based on his swing reactions, it seemed as though King was struggling to pick up breaking balls in addition to a naturally higher swing rate. He has many of the ingredients needed to be a solid defender, but it does seem as though he is still searching for the spot in which he is most comfortable. It could be a CJ Abrams type of situation where his incredible athleticism allows him to overcome some shortcomings fundamentally at shortstop, but you’re left wondering if playing him at a spot that may not be his most natural is the best thing to do with an elite athlete. King’s performance on the Cape helps, but he lacks the track record that many of his peers have considering where he played his first two seasons of college ball.
Outlook: In a draft that really starts to drop off outside of the top 10 or so, King is an exciting upside play for a team in the middle of the first round or a bit later. He will likely move much slower through the minors than the other first round college bats in the class, but few offer the tools and potential defensive versatility that he does. King may project best in centerfield, though a super-utility type of profile is not a bad fall back if he does not stand out in a particular spot and he should at least be capable of playing a passable shortstop. The pitch recognition is definitely a concern, however it is important to note that King’s draft year data is also his first season outside of D-II. His above average feel to hit and decent out of zone contact rate helps mitigate the elevated chase. There’s a wider range of outcomes for King than most of his peers, but if it all clicks a team could snag a dynamic 20/20 threat capable of moving around the diamond.
19. Ryan Waldschmidt – OF – Kentucky
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | Draft Age: 21.8
Strengths: A quick, compact stroke geared for driving the ball in the air, Waldschmidt produces impressive bat speed with an above average contact rate. Waldschmidt’s operation in the box is as simple as they come, starting crouched with a tiny hand load and no stride. He’s a patient hitter who is tough to punch out, sporting a chase rate right around 15% and hit .280 when down to his last strike. His exit velocities are well above average and he is a good runner who swiped 60 bags in 170 career collegiate games.
Concerns: Waldschmidt has dealt with some injury issues dating back to high school and most recently suffered a torn ACL in the Cape Cod League in 2023. He still runs well, but his fringy arm and overall shakiness reads wise have him looking like a an iffy defender in a corner. Waldschmidt’s swing can work uphill to the point that he struggles to adjust against breaking balls, lacking the “B” swing that could help him battle more effectively against spin.
Outlook: Breaking out as a junior, Waldschmidt doesn’t quite have the track record that some of the other first round college bats have. That said, the overall production and impressive underlying data make him an exciting bat. His above average wheels and athleticism provides some hope that he can develop as a defender and it is worth noting that he missed significant defensive development reps in both high school and college due to injuries. Waldschmidt’s hit, power and speed combination make him intriguing even if there is little defensive value.
20. Christian Moore – 2B – Tennessee
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | Draft Age: 21.7
Strengths: Moore made as big of a leap as anyone heading into his draft year, doubling his home run total from his sophomore year while upping his batting average by 70 points. The underlying data backed the breakout with Moore making as big of a leap as anybody in the draft class contact rate wise (12%) while maintaining some of the best exit velocities in college baseball. The most glaring improvement was Moore’s ability to hit secondaries, boosting his OPS by more than 400 points against non-fastballs. Moore played a huge part in Tennessee’s National Championship run, launching five homers in the postseason.
Concerns: Moore is a stiff defender with a fringy arm who will likely settle in on the right side of the infield. He’s a fringy runner as well. Moore can struggle with elevated fastballs, something that could be exposed further in pro ball. While the massive leap forward against non-fastballs is surely a huge positive, it is fair to question whether he can maintain those improvements at the next level.
Outlook: Another bat-first prospect in this class, Moore has as much pressure on his bat as just about any hitter in the class, offering little value beyond the batter’s box. Massive power upside and a drastically improved feel it make Moore a slam dunk first rounder and has a chance to be as productive as any of the Tier 2 bats in the class if the contact leap translates.
21. Caleb Lomavita – C – California
Height/Weight: 5’11”, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | Draft Age: 21.7
With strong tools across the board, Lomavita has the ingredients to be a complete catcher. He’s a sound defender who moves well behind the dish with a strong arm and receiving that has continued to come along. Offensively, Lomavita offers potential for above average hit and power with an athletic operation in the box. The biggest drawback for Lomavita is his extremely aggressive approach, walking just 12 times in 258 plate appearances with the tendency to give at-bats away by swinging at pitcher’s pitches early in counts.
22. Ryan Sloan – RHP – York HS, IL
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | Draft Age: 18.5
Sloan fits the power right-hander description both with his stuff and build. Standing at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, Sloan’s fastball sits in the mid 90s, flirting with the upper 90s. He generates good ride and run from his three-quarters release, creating plenty of horizontal separation and a tough tunnel from his plus slider. He also mixes in a changeup that flashes above average. He throws plenty of strikes for such a big build. He may be a tough sign away from Wake Forest.
23. Kash Mayfield – LHP – Elk City HS, OK
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 195 | Bat/Throw: L/L | Draft Age: 19.4
Mayfield is older for a high school prospect, which draft models typically don’t agree with, but his polish could very well make it a moot point. The southpaw’s delivery is smooth and repeatable, already commanding a trio of pitches for a strike. His fastball has ticked up to 92-94 mph, touching beyond the mid 90s. Both his slider and changeup have flashed above average. At 6-foot-4, 190 pounds, Mayfield could have more velocity in the tank as he matures.
24. Jurrangelo Cinjtje – RHP – Mississippi St.
Height/Weight: 5’11”, 175 | Bat/Throw: S/S | Draft Age: 21.1
A strike thrower with a mid 90s fastball from the right-side and low 90s fastball from the left-side, Cintje projects best as a right-hander, with a trio of intriguing secondaries to complement the heater. He already has a great feel for spin, landing his breaking balls for a strike just shy of 70% as a right-hander while flashing a changeup. Cinjtje’s feel to pitch is that much more impressive when you consider the fact that he has only really focused on pitching over the last year and change.
25. Vance Honeycutt – OF – North Carolina
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | Draft Age: 21.8
The best defender in the draft at any position, Honeycutt can run balls down with the best of them in centerfield. While his plus power and speed only add to the allure, players who whiff as much as Honeycutt rarely go in the first round. He made some progress in the box as a junior and his elite defense combined with big raw power will earn him plenty of patience.
26. Brody Brecht – RHP – Iowa
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | Draft Age: 21.8
Brecht has always turned heads with his loud stuff, the challenge has been filling up the zone, something he did much better in the final weeks of his collegiate career. An impressive athlete on the mound, Brecht played wide receiver at the University of Iowa before shifting his focus to baseball. He sits in the upper 90s, touching triple digits with a nasty slider with gyro break that is effective to both lefties and righties. He found a decent feel for a splitter, giving him a legitimate third pitch.
27. Walker Janek – C – Sam Houston State
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | Draft Age: 21.8
The best defensive catcher in the class, Janek made a leap offensively in his junior season after a strong showing on the Cape. His arm is plus and he moves extremely well behind the dish, grading out well as a blocker and receiver. There’s average hit and power potential as well which would be more than enough with his defensive value.
28. Tommy White – 3B – Louisiana State
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 240 | Bat/Throw: R/R | Draft Age: 21.6
A bit of a polarizing prospect, White never quite matched his incredible freshman season that saw him mash 27 home runs in just 55 games for NC State before transferring to LSU. Regardless, he compiled 75 homers in his 187 game collegiate career and cut his strikeout rate down to just 16% in his junior season. White produces eye-popping bat speed and could unlock more consistent hit and power as he refines his swing mechanics and finds more efficiency with his path. He’s a candidate to potentially move to first base, but has worked hard to stick at the hot corner.
29. William Schmidt – RHP – Catholic HS, LA
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | Draft Age: 18.8
A lanky right-hander who is a data darling, Schmidt sits in the mid 90s with a devastating power curve at 80 MPH with 12-6 action at around 2,700-2,900 RPM. His long arm action can be difficult to repeat which paired with being more of a natural supinator, results in inconsistent results with his changeup and command overall. He’s extremely projectable with the chance to overwhelm hitters with an electric three pitch mix as he progresses.
30. Kaelen Culpepper – SS – Kansas State
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | Draft Age: 21.6
Nothing jumps off of the page with Culpepper, but he is a balanced prospect with a strong shot of sticking at shortstop thanks to his clean actions and a rocket for an arm that hedges some questions on his range. There’s at least an average feel to hit with an approach that shored up as the season progressed, helping him finish his collegiate career on a torrid streak. The power is likely fringy, but he hit the ball harder down the stretch as well. He’s an above average runner.