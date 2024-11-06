Could Good Fortune in the 2025 MLB Draft Lottery Deliver Ethan Holliday to the Rockies?

The First Overall Pick

Should the Rockies be the last team standing and win the 2025 MLB Draft Lottery, there will be no shortage of amateur talents for them to pick from.

Tops on many draft boards is a player Colorado is already quite familiar with: Ethan Holliday, son of 15-year big leaguer Matt Holliday. The elder Holliday played in purple for five seasons and was critical in the club’s only World Series appearance in 2007, the same year he finished second in National League MVP voting.

The 17-year-old Stillwater (OK) HS shortstop has many around the sport thinking he has the potential to be even better than his older brother, Jackson Holliday of the Baltimore Orioles, who entered the year as the consensus no. 1 prospect in the minor leagues.

Ethan is taller — currently 6’4” and 195 lbs with room for even more growth — and has the same pedigree to go first overall, too. Together, Jackson and Ethan have a chance at becoming the first pair of brothers to be selected no. 1 in the draft.

But the Rockies have been going heavy on college talent in recent years. The last four drafts have seen the organization select only three high school players with their 85 picks, including none in 2024.

“The elite high schoolers are still going to sign. So that process is still exciting,” Gustafson said of the decrease in high school picks. “What it does is it’s a challenge for us as a group to really know the player: What’s in his heart, what’s in his mind, does he want to go to pro ball, does he want to go college? So we’re going to spend a lot of time this fall doing in-home visits and continuing to do the meetings, the in-person meetings, and that’s going to be essential for this offseason.”