MLB Mock Draft 4.0: The Final Mock

2. Reds: Travis Bazzana – 2B – (Oregon State)

Let’s throw our tin foil caps on for this pick. All the buzz around what the Reds would do at No. 2 seems to be around Charlie Condon or maybe Chase Burns, but it could also be a leverage play. IF the Reds don’t take Bazzana here, the Rockies almost surely will go with an arm with the next pick and the A’s are always bargain shopping. If the Reds don’t see a huge difference between Condon and Bazzana, they could end up saving some money on the latter if this all really is a leverage play.

What an absurd swing this was from Travis Bazzana early in the season. Left on left, up and in, with two strikes. It's one thing to get to this pitch, it's another to hit it out fair.

3. Rockies: Charlie Condon – OF – Georgia

The Rockies have been tied to arms yet again this year, but all indications are that they would go with college baseball’s most productive hitter if he falls to them at No. 3. The idea of Condon launching balls at altitude could easily be enough to steer Bill Schmidt and co. from their typical pitching attack.

4. Athletics: Jac Caglianone – 1B – (Florida)

Caglianone’s ridiculous finish to what was a spectacular season has him looking like a sure-fire top five pick, especially as he demonstrated more selectivity at the plate in the postseason. It’s tough to tell at this point, but it seems as though teams may be leaning towards the University of Florida product over Golden Spikes winner Charlie Condon. If that’s the case, it’s hard to imagine him slipping beyond the A’s or White Sox.

Can't talk about absurd homer swings without including Jac Caglianone. Safe to say he generates some easy carry in addition to the ridiculous exit velocities. He didn't even get all of this, but somehow backspins a breaking ball at the bottom 432 feet.

5. White Sox: Chase Burns – RHP – (Wake Forest)

The White Sox have cast a wide net, and while there’s some sentiment that they may lean slightly towards a bat, the run-off of the top four hitters in the class should make it easy for Chris Getz to grab the arm who many consider to be the best in the class.

6. Royals: Hagen Smith – LHP – (Arkansas)

Bryce Rainer and Hagen Smith could easily be interchangeable with this pick and the next one. This will be the first draft with the Royals for former Braves scouting director Brian Bridges, who has loved to draft arms in the first round.

7. Cardinals: Bryce Rainer – SS/RHP – (Harvard-Westlake HS, CA)

As I mentioned earlier, I wouldn’t be shocked if Rainer starts to get a bit more consideration in the top five in a draft that lacks premium defenders. The Cardinals rarely pick in the top 10 and have a shot at the best prep prospect in the class.