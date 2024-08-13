Tampa Bay Rays Recall Top MLB Prospect Junior Caminero

News broke Monday evening that the Rays are recalling their top prospect and Just Baseball’s recently-named top prospect in all of MLB, Junior Caminero. While he was initially called up for seven games in 2023, this will presumably be Caminero’s first extended MLB stint at 21 years old.

Our top prospect in MLB Junior Caminero is being called up by the Rays!



Despite battling injuries, Caminero has an .829 OPS with 13 home runs in 53 Triple-A games. pic.twitter.com/19il0DWrbQ — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) August 13, 2024

Our Updated Top 100 Prospects List dropped last week with Junior Caminero jumping to the number one spot on the list and less than a week later he’s heading to Tampa. Caminero will join the Rays Tuesday in Tampa and look to impress heading into 2025 where is expected to become a core piece of their roster.

Hearing that top prospect Junior Caminero has been called up by #Rays, will join them Tuesday — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) August 13, 2024

Caminero was an impressive 18-year-old Dominican Summer League prospect when he was traded from Cleveland to Tampa following the 2021 season, but truly emerged as one of the best prospects in baseball in 2023.

He finished last season with a .975 OPS and 31 home runs between High-A and Double-A and made the leap all the way to Tampa for a brief stint at the end of the year. This season led to him being one of the top prospects in the game and his unbelievable upside launched him to the top spot in our latest Top 100.